It’s time for
more ‘Nunsense’
MANCHESTER — The Little Sisters of Manchester are back, and they’re up to a whole lot of “Nunsense” at the Palace Theatre.
It’s like Monty Python has taken over the convent. Even social distancing is fun in a production full of good-humored jabs, double entendres and inadvertent sinning.
The comic musical finds the Little Sisters in a quandary. They’ve discovered their cook has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. They reason that the best way to raise money is to put on a variety show. So, they’re taking over the Palace Theatre, which is currently set up for the youth production of “Grease.”
Among the 10-member cast are Jay Falzone and Stephen Smith, who memorably expressed mock affront and gleeful moments of confusion in “Nunsense A-Men” back in 2016 at the Palace. Joining them are Jill Pennington, Michael Gaylor, Maria Hendricks, Sophie Shaw, Drew Torkelson, Rachel Pantazis, Jennifer Rockwell and Marc Willis.
Expect tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz and lots of silliness in shows today through Oct. 4. Call the box office at 668-5588 for tickets. Capacity has been reduced to create social distancing space in the theater.
AerospaceFest blasts off Saturday
CONCORD — The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center’s annual AerospaceFest is back, this time with a free and mostly outdoor celebration of astronomy, technology and engineering.
The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Booths will be under tents, so the festival will be rain or shine.
Look for activities with center staff, volunteers and members of the New Hampshire Astronomical Society, Belmont High School Astronomy Club, VEX Robotics Team, Robotics Team Morpheus, Concord Robotics Team and Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.
Bob Veilleux, the late Christa McAuliffe’s Granite State backup for NASA’s Teacher-in-Space program and a longtime science and math teacher at Manchester Central High School, will present this year’s Alex Higgins Memorial Space Camp scholarship awards to three New Hampshire students.
In addition, socially distanced viewings of the Discovery Center’s newest planetarium show, “Beyond the Sun,” will be shown.
Face coverings are required both inside and outside, and there will be sanitation stations on site. For more information, visit www.starhop.com.
Dan Brown unleashes
a ‘Wild Symphony’
Author Dan Brown, the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of “The Da Vinci Code,” has released his first children’s book and orchestral album, “Wild Symphony.”
The project was designed to “cultivate in young people an appreciation of classical music and to celebrate the time-honored values of compassion, patience and respect,” Brown said in a recently released statement.
The book, featuring all sorts of animals from “Bouncing Kangaroo” to “Wondrous Whale” are connected to audio via a free app that is designed to “see” the critter on the page and automatically play the corresponding track.
The album was produced by PARMA Recordings CEO Bob Lord and recorded by PARMA and its Zagreb Festival Orchestra. The book will be published in dozens of countries through Rodale Kids, an imprint of Random House. Classical music publisher Boosey & Hawkes will distribute the printed music.
Brown, of Rye, said he is working with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to see that “U.S. royalties due to me will be donated to support music education for children.”