Howie Mandel is known for his quick, inventive wit, so he isn’t stressing about a long-awaited return to the comedy circuit.
“Fear is my fuel,” he says simply in a telephone interview from his home base in Los Angeles.
Mandel is doing two shows in New Hampshire — 8 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theatre in Keene and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Palace Theatre in Manchester.
He figures he’s done about 10 standup shows in the past three years, thanks to a pandemic and scheduling glitches.
“I’m thrilled to be back out, but it’s like I’m starting again. I mean, I have 40 years of experience, so I have material I can fall back on, but I think a big part of (comedy) is improvised and fun.
“I just look at it as a giant party, and I’m just trying to be the center of attention. I look forward to the New Hampshire crowds and getting away from whatever real life is … (to) spend time giggling and laughing and just having fun together.”
Mandel also is front and center on the 17th season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” where he shares the judges’ panel with Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum, as contestants vie for a chance at a $1 million prize. This year’s finale is scheduled to air Tuesday, Sept. 13, with the winner announced the following night.
“AGT” is an entertainingly eclectic show, with singers, dancers, comics and a myriad of imaginative and quirky performers, some of whom have gone on to national touring and stints in Las Vegas.
Two alums, Puddles Pity Party (a melancholy, nearly 7-foot-tall singing clown) and Piffles the Magic Dragon (an acerbic costumed comic who’s good at slight-of-hand tricks), continue to team up on their Misery Love Company Tour and are headed back to the Granite State for an 8 p.m. show Friday, Sept. 30, at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia.
“Everybody you’ve mentioned is just unique, amazing and authentic. What you see is what you get,” Mandel says. “My job (as a judge) is to be honest … and ultimately it’s not up to us — it’s up to America.”
From knife-throwing to aerial acrobatics, “AGT” runs the gamut, and Mandel often spotlights snippets of performances on his social media, including one of the youngest contestants on the show, a 10-year-old girl from the United Kingdom. Earlier in the season, she covered Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Bad Habits” in a head-banging rendition, delivering the verses in a spoken-word monotone and the choruses in blasts of heavy metal screams.
“Harper’s screamo (sic) is something I’ll never forget. A viral moment,” Mandel posted on Facebook on Aug. 30.
Mandel’s career shows his own versatility as actor, producer, author and comedian. He starred in the television drama “St. Elsewhere,” was the voice behind the animated children’s show “Bobby’s World” and the good-hearted Gizmo in two “Gremlins” movies, and does a podcast with his daughter, Jackelyn Shultz, called “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” where he’s chatted up Paul Stanley, Bill Maher, Joel McHale and Henry Winkler.
Mandel, who was raised in Toronto, also penned the bestselling memoir “Don’t Touch Me,” in which he opened up about his life with obsessive compulsive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and last year released a documentary, “Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me.”
In the game show realm, Mandel was executive producer and host of CNBC’s “Deal or No Deal,” in which contestants tried to guess which numbered suitcase might contain a million dollars, while weighing whether to go with the bank or go home.
Another game show —it’s named after a drinking game in which people call out players when they suspect they’re full of bull — had contestants working their ways up a money ladder based on accurate answers to questions or convincing fibs.
“Everything I’ve done over the years has been a fun experience, and I’m always looking forward” to the next adventure or opportunity, Mandel says.