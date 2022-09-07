Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel is hitting two standup stages in New Hampshire this weekend — the Colonial Theatre in Keene on Saturday and the Palace Theatre in Manchester on Sunday.

 Kovert Creative

Howie Mandel is known for his quick, inventive wit, so he isn’t stressing about a long-awaited return to the comedy circuit.

“Fear is my fuel,” he says simply in a telephone interview from his home base in Los Angeles.