Granite State stages and entertainment venues are cranking up their lineups, bringing everyone from Hozier to Vanilla Ice to area stages.
Here are of some of the choice recent additions:
Hozier, 3 Doors Down and Counting Crows
GILFORD — There are a trio of standout announcements coming from the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion:
Hozier, whose blockbuster hit “Take Me to Church” fueled sold-out shows across the globe, plays the Lakes Region venue at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. His forthcoming is “Unreal Unearth.”
Three Doors Down, best known for songs “Kryptonite,” “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You,” returns to the pavilion in an 8 p.m. concert Friday, June 30. Candlebox is the show’s opener.
Counting Crows, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning rock band behind the tunes “Mr. Jones,” “Rain King,” “Hanginaround” and “Accidentally in Love,” brings its Banshee Season Tour there for a 7:30 p.m. show Friday, July 14. Dashboard Confessional will open the concert.
Info: banknhpavilion.com or 603-293-4700.
‘More than Machines’
HAMPTON — Bush, the rockers behind hard-driving tunes “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed” and “The Sound of Winter,” as well as recent album “More than Machines,” plays the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
Plus, the eternally “Bad to the Bone” rocker George Thorogood heads back to the venue for an 8 p.m. concert Thursday, Sept. 7.
Tickets: casinoballroom.com or 603-929-4100.
Vanilla Ice on the Seacoast
HAMPTON — Vanilla Ice, the rapper who famously “rocked the mic like vandal” on the 1990s hit “Ice, Ice Baby,” plays Bernie’s Beach Bar at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
Info: berniesnh.com.
Ace Frehley
NASHUA — Ace Frehley, original KISS guitarist and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will play the Nashua Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Tickets: nashuacenter forthearts.com.
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren
PORTSMOUTH — Daryl Hall’s latest tour leg for his album “BeforeAfter” stops in at The Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
Todd Rundgren, best known for the hits “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light,” opens the show.
Info: themusichall.org or 603-436-2400.
Northlands Music & Arts Festival
SWANZEY — In its second vintage-vibe weekend of music, camping and art, Northlands Music & Arts Festival takes over the Cheshire Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday, June 16-17.
National and local touring acts include String Cheese Incident, Mike Gordon, Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Orebolo, Super Sonic Shorties, Andy Frasco and the UN, Too Many Zooz, Kitchen Dwellers, Mihali & Friends, Neighbor, The Nth Power with Jennifer Hartswick, Doom Flamingo, Dogs in a Pile, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and Karina Rykman.
Tickets: northlandslive.com.