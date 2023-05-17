Vibrant creatures blend like chameleons or jolt into view in a captivating, eclectic photography exhibit at The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. No matter where visitors stand, the otherworldly hybrids — equal parts human, animal and plant life — seem to command attention in large-scale images that stretch across the walls or extend from floor to ceiling.
Some send out challenges, leveling intense, glowing eyes at anyone who would pass by. Others capture moments of disorienting repose and reflection.
The face — and voice —of this creative exploration is Uyra Sodoma, a trans and nonbinary artist, environmentalist and educator who lives in Manaus, the capital and largest city in the Brazilian state of Amazons.
In “The Living Forest: Uyra,” the mystical creatures all bear both scars and a resilience that winds through a lush, but threatened, rainforest and an adjoining industrial trading port that bursts at its seams.
“There are a million and a half indigenous people in Brazil. More than half a million (of them) live in the city. They are threatened by lack of education and hygiene” and a disappearing sense of their own heritage, said the gender-fluid artist who was born Emerson Pontes da Silva and later took on the name Uyra Sodoma, or simply Uyra, as an artistic persona.
Speaking through translator Nicol Campus, Uyra, who uses the pronouns they/them/their, also is a performance artist, presenting pieces that are both a celebration of ancestry and culture and a critique of past and present discrimination against indigenous populations. It’s also a call for political and racial rights and freedom of identity.
Uyra, who uses found and organic items to create elaborate costumes, is featured in the 2022 documentary “Uyra: The Rising Forest.” Snippets of that project are shown on video screens as part of the Manchester exhibit, which runs through Sept. 24.
The showcase is in line with Lorenzo Fusi’s mission as new chief curator and curator of contemporary art at the museum. Fusi, who grew up in Siena, Italy, has said he hopes to expand the clientele and artist base with a more diverse slate of exhibits and programs.
“The contemporary indigenous perspective for me was critical,” Fusi said.
Uyra’s creations are a draw in and of themselves. It’s meant to pull people into the spirit of the exhibit rather than foster detached observation.
“Something (Uyra) said to me that struck me was, ‘I’m doing exactly what I was doing as a kid as you collect things and transform yourself into whatever you want to be,’” Fusi said of childhood imagination.
But there are also larger issues at play here.
One of the images on display offers a startling sense of deforestation and industrial pollution. A crowd of people line a bridge curiously peering down at a figure rooted next to a mountain of garbage that leaches out of the riverbank and rises toward a gray sky filled with plumes of smoke.
The apocalyptic scene is bleached of color except for spots of glowing orange — a shopping cart, parts of concrete barriers on the bridge and the torso of the figure below whose head is trapped beneath discarded netting and roping. The lower part of the body is engulfed in greenery, a reminder that nearby a lush forest competes for space.
It also speaks to people so used to the sight that it no longer registers as they go about daily life.
Uyra describes it as the lasting impact of colonialism and how history can be erased and replaced, something akin to New Hampshire’s Abenaki roots.
“They are different histories and times but always similar elements. (Settlers) steal the land, displace the indigenous people and kill (their) identity and culture and (impose) a European White culture.”
Uyra strives to keep traditions alive, especially for younger generations who are in danger of losing connection to their own ancestral history or looking to broaden their understanding of cultures around the world.
Also on view
Another exhibit at the Currier, “A New Schier Medium,” featuring “cartoons” — drawings used as a sort of templates for further works — serves as an introduction to the fine line between appreciation and appropriation of culture.
“The drawings (look) incredibly contemporary. There’s a freshness and immediacy as well as symbolism,” Fusi said.
Still, he approaches such work with what he calls “compassionate critique.”
Mary and Edwin Scheier’s ceramics and textiles were meant to highlight relationships between various cultures and the natural world. It shows the couple’s love of Mexico, where they lived for about 10 years. The hybrid creatures they crafted were a mix of existing threads weaving off into new directions.
It’s a tricky balance.
“They wanted to pay tribute and homage, but they were literally still exploiting local manufacturing, appropriating not only the technique but literally the objects (at the heart of Mexican art) and transforming it into something else. We have to be critical and analytical but at the same time consider the time period. I have both pity and appreciation for what they were trying to say and do.”