Uyra Sodoma
Buy Now

Artist Uyra Sodoma works with a pile of loam during a live performance at the opening of the exhibit “The Living Forest: UYRA” at The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester last Thursday. The artist uses dirt, plants and other natural material to create unique art meant to confront racism, transphobia and environmental concerns.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Vibrant creatures blend like chameleons or jolt into view in a captivating, eclectic photography exhibit at The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. No matter where visitors stand, the otherworldly hybrids — equal parts human, animal and plant life — seem to command attention in large-scale images that stretch across the walls or extend from floor to ceiling.

Some send out challenges, leveling intense, glowing eyes at anyone who would pass by. Others capture moments of disorienting repose and reflection.