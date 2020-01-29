BEDFORD — The Bedford Village Inn is planning a totally excellent tribute to the ’80s with its 10th — and final — Ice Bar event today through Saturday.
To set the mood, Legends of Summer, featuring Kim Cherry from NBC’s “The Voice,” will be performing tunes from the decade of Spandex, big hair and even bigger shoulder pads.
“This is our last year. We’re no longer doing this moving forward. It’s time to transition to something new,” said Melissa Samaras, sales and marketing director for Bedford Village Inn.
Samaras can’t reveal it yet, but 2021 will bring a new winter event to the historic grounds.
She said over the years the Ice Bar has drawn about 500 people each night.
From 6 to 10 p.m. each night, the icy event will feature specialty cocktails and a whiskey bar.
Inside the Great Hall, visitors can warm up and purchase snacks and desserts.
There are some guidelines for patrons looking to attend the final 2020 multi-day fest, which already is sold out for tonight’s festivities. Tickets remain for Friday’s and Saturday’s event.
Patrons must be 21 or older. Secondly, admission tickets to Friday or Saturday nights are $20 and available only through eventbrite.com in advance. There won’t be at-the-door sales at the inn, 2 Olde Bedford Way.
On the other hand, attendees only can purchase tokens, to be used to pay for food and beverages, once at the event. Tokens can be bought hroughout the night. Sales will be done only through credit card.