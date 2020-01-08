NORTH WOODSTOCK — Artisans have spent the past four weeks dripping, shaping and hand-placing icicles for this year’s versionof the Ice Castle, and the much-anticipated unveiling is now set for 4 p.m. Friday at 24 Clark Farm Road.
Five other cities across North America also are hosting Ice Castle attractions, including sites in Colorado, Minnesota, Utah and Wisconsin, and Alberta, Canada. Because crafting the LED-lit sculptures, thrones, tunnels, slides and fountains depends on weather conditions, operating schedules at the individual sites are being announced as soon as Mother Nature cooperates and artists finish work.
This is the sixth year Ice Castles has built a wonderland in the Granite State.
Tickets are purchased for specific time slots. General admission Mondays through Thursdays will be $16.99 for ages 12 and older, and $11.99 for ages 4 to 11, with standby tickets (not guaranteed) set at $15-$20. On Fridays and Saturdays, the cost ranges from $15.99 to $20.99, with stand-by tickets set at $20-$25.
For more information, go to icecastles.com/new-hampshire. This week’s schedule includes hours Friday and Saturday, however check the attraction’s website for updates.