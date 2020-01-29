NORTH CONWAY — Climbers and guides from across the region and world will descend on Northern New Hampshire for the Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest this weekend.
The premiere ice-climbing event, to run Friday through Sunday, will feature clinics, gear and guided tours.
Meet at International Mountain Equipment (IME), at the International Mountain Climbing School, 2733 Main St., for all courses.
Food truck BITES, soup from NEice.com and beer from Tuckermans Brewery will be available IME in the afternoons.
Friday and Saturday evening shows will take place at 7 p.m. at Theater in the Wood, 41 Observatory Way, Intervale. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Climbers should provide a day pack, water, food for the day, appropriate clothing and transportation.
Visit mvw-icefest.com for more information and fees.