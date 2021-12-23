In this file photo, Ice Dance International company member Adam Kaplan of Providence, R.I., gives the audience a lift in one of the troupe’s pop-up skating shows at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth.
Ice Dance International may be sticking close to home this year, but the Seacoast-bred performance troupe has brought joy to people all over the world.
Formed by Douglas Webster a handful of years ago, IDI is limiting its physical presence to New England because of the pandemic, but the skaters’ reach still extends way beyond the region.
“It has been so wonderful to just even give back to the community, especially in such a difficult time,” said troupe member Lara Shelton. “With the social media platform, the reach has been amazing.”
She recalled speaking to an audience member from Portsmouth who said her brother watches their live streams from England.
Shelton, a professional skater, says gliding across the ice is like flying, and it often looks like that to spectators when the company performs at Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth.
IDI was part of the museum’s trademark Candlelight Stroll earlier this month, and is scheduled to perform Saturday, Feb. 5 in “Seacoast Skating with the Stars.” During the outdoor event, the community vote counts for 50% of the score as local “celebrities” compete.
“With the pandemic and social distancing, being indoors is not much of an option anymore. It’s allowed for this whole other realm of possibilities for kids and their parents,” Shelton said.
Douglas Webster, Ice Dance International’s founder and artistic director, said IDI plans to hold some pop-up shows in New Hampshire, as they did last winter. They are also teaching classes for children and adults of all skill levels.
L.L. Bean is sponsoring classes in Kennebunk, Kittery and York, Maine, next month.
Webster, who lives in Kittery, fell in love with skating as a child. He said he’s seen more interest in ice skating in the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic drew more people outdoors.
He feels as if they have been able to offer healing to people during stressful times.
“The crowds have been so enthusiastic and gracious,” Webster said. “People have been really awesome while sharing their appreciation for the work.”