'Grace' on the ice

Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker perform “Till the End,” featuring choreography by Rohene Ward. The pair is on tour with Ice Dance International, which has four dates in October in the Granite State.

 FRANK ROCCO

Ice Dance International (IDI) laces up for two opening performances of its new show, “Grace: The Power of Dance,” featuring a world-class roster of skaters, at several Granite State venues.

The production includes Grand Prix Final and two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny and 2022 United States Open Champions Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker.