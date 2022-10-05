Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker perform “Till the End,” featuring choreography by Rohene Ward. The pair is on tour with Ice Dance International, which has four dates in October in the Granite State.
Ice Dance International (IDI) laces up for two opening performances of its new show, “Grace: The Power of Dance,” featuring a world-class roster of skaters, at several Granite State venues.
The production includes Grand Prix Final and two-time United States Champion Alissa Czisny and 2022 United States Open Champions Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker.
The tour began last month at venues in Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey and wraps up in New Hampshire this week.
Show times are 7 p.m. today at the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College; 7 p.m. Friday at Dover Arena; 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Ham Arena in Conway; and 3 p.m. Sunday at Conway Arena.
This is the eighth season for the group founded by North Conway’s Douglas Webster, known for his choreography as much as advocacy for the art form. Webster also helped create the skating rink called Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond in Portsmouth, where the IUI is in residency in winter months.
“Grace” showcases works by choreographers from the 2022 Olympic games, including Benoit Richaud, Rohene Ward and Cindy Stuart, who is the lead choreographer for Disney on Ice.
The roster also includes Carly Donowick (U.S. International team); Joseph Johnson (U.S. International team and Grand Prix competitor); Adam Kaplan, Jean-Simon Legare, Karina Manta (U.S. International team and Grand Prix competitor); Kseniya Ponomaryova (2022 U.S. Open Champion) and Lara Shelton, who will be featured in the “2022 Radio City Christmas Spectacular.”