MEREDITH — Anglers (and those who prefer not to drop a line) will vie for more than $50,000 in awards at the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday and Sunday.
Fish caught on any State of New Hampshire lakes and ponds (no private bodies of water) are eligible for cash prizes, based on weight, length and species.
In its 41st year, the derby draws participants from across the country to the Lakes Region, along with a sea of bob houses from the rustic to the deluxe.
Derby headquarters will be in Meredith at Hesky Park.
Registration for the event is $40 per person.
Prizes for the top winning fish are $15,000, $5,000 and $3,000.
And people don’t need to actually go fishing for a chance to win a prize. There will be $100 derby ticket stub drawings throughout the two-day event, plus a Grand Cash Drawing for $5,000 on both days for registrants.
And just in case people are wondering about conditions this weekend, the Rotary Club at the start of the week posted this on Facebook: “Been getting questions about possible cancellation or postponement of the Derby. As it clearly states on our website: The Derby is NOT being postponed or cancelled. Period. See you on the ice.”
For more details, visit meredithrotary.org.