Star power

In the past decade and a half, the Pihcintu Multinational Chorus, a Portland, Maine-based ensemble that features many refugees and immigrants from war-torn countries around the world, has performed everywhere from “The Today Show” on TV to the United Nations in New York City.

The chorus is headed back to the Granite State for a 3 p.m. concert Saturday at the Mariposa Museum & World Culture Center in Peterborough.