In the past decade and a half, the Pihcintu Multinational Chorus, a Portland, Maine-based ensemble that features many refugees and immigrants from war-torn countries around the world, has performed everywhere from “The Today Show” on TV to the United Nations in New York City.
The chorus is headed back to the Granite State for a 3 p.m. concert Saturday at the Mariposa Museum & World Culture Center in Peterborough.
To get a sense of the chorus’ reach, right after its last visit, in 2020, to the Monadnock Region, Pihcintu took the stage in Washington, D.C., and got a standing ovation from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bono, frontman of the Irish rock band U2 and tireless social and political activist.
“He was a very nice guy. He was very touched by them,” says the chorus’ founder and longtime Director Con Fullam, a five-time Emmy Award-nominated television producer, musician and songwriter.
It’s not only the songs, especially the poignant “Somewhere” (penned by Fullam, having heard so many stories of struggle and resilience), and “Grace,” a piece the youth penned in reaction to poet Amanda Gorman’s recitation of her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021.
It’s also the stories the vocalists, who range in age from 10 to 25, share with one another and the people they meet on their tours.
Chorus members come from places including Cambodia, China, Congo, El Salvador, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Uganda, Vietnam, British West Indies and Zambia.
“Every time I see a new kid come into the chorus and succeed, smile, gain confidence and truly begin to acclimate and feel themselves a part of the community — it’s all the fuel I ever need,” said Fullam.
Mayinga, a 19-year-old who with her family fled the Democratic Republic of the Congo, arrived in New England in 2019 after a long, tumultuous journey. She doesn’t describe the atrocities she’s seen and felt, instead focusing on what it took to get to the United States.
When they left Kinshasa in the conflict-laden Congo, they headed to Angola. Her mother then made the decision to try and get to the United States.
“So we passed through Brazil, and there we stayed for a couple of years. Then, we entered the jungle. We stayed there for 13 days, without food, without water,” she says.
It was especially difficult to see her young siblings struggle.
“Everyone who entered the jungle with my family just left us behind, because they were scared to stay … They were saying, ‘If you stay for more than 10 days in the jungle, you are going to die. You guys don’t have food, you don’t have water.’ It was just really hard life conditions.”
The food they managed to bring didn’t last long.
“We found a couple of chocolates on the ground, and green, green (unripened) bananas. We had to eat it because we were, like, starving. We found salt, dirty water — we had to drink it because we needed to survive,” she says.
But they were determined.
“My mom needed us to live better than her when she was young — to have a good education, good health, good food,” Mayinga adds.
The first refugee camp they reached was in Panama, where residents did what they could to help.
Their first step into the United States was in Georgia where she says they were put up in a hotel but when donations quickly ran out, they were told they had to leave.
“Thank God, there was a guy, an African boy. He paid for two nights for me and my family,” Mayinga says.
After that, a kind group paid for their passage to Portland, Maine, where they found group shelters and assistance.
Fullam pauses the conversation to add a thought.
“I have to interject here that three years later, they are all excelling in school. They just bought a house and a new car. Think about that. That’s pretty astounding.”
So far, 300 girls representing 40 countries have passed through the chorus with 100% high school graduation rates, and 85% post-secondary education, according to Fullam.
He was inspired to create the choir in 2006 after having lunch with a good friend, who at the time was the executive director of Catholic Charities in Portland.
“We were talking about the challenges that new arrivals face, and the obvious and the most incredibly immediate is language,” since most didn’t know how to speak English. “The idea was I could form a chorus and give these children their voices back.”
It not only helps the girls and women tap into the sense of music being a universal language, but get more familiar with the language while building a sense of community.
The ensemble rehearses weekly at the Root Cellar gathering spot and usually does anywhere from 30 to 40 concerts a year from Maine down to Washington, D.C. The chorus has released a CD called “Voice for the Voiceless.”
Thanks to a digital age, Mayinga, who used to sing in a choir with her grandmother as well as in a children’s choir, has regular contact with relatives who stayed behind.
Her own hopes for the future involve helping others who don’t have a voice. She’d like to keep singing, but she’s also interested in pursuing studies to do pro-bono work as an attorney and delve into psychology.
“In my country, we have many people suffering from emotional disease and we don’t have (psychologists) to help them. I think we don’t even understand what depression and anxiety (are), because we don’t talk about it that much.”
Meanwhile, Mariposa’s executive director Karla Hostetler said Pihcintu’s concert is a perfect way to start the new year, a way of “remembering that while we may come from many places and perspectives, we are, in the end, one human family.”
To draw further global connections, the Mariposa is extending its run of the exhibit, “Luminous Worlds of Omar Victor Diop,” which features large, colorful photographs by a Senegalese artist, to Sunday. The artist spotlights African people who over the past four centuries left Africa and made their mark in different cultures around the world. Diop works in the West African Studio Portrait Photography tradition and is the model in most of the vibrant photographs.
“A number of the singers in the Pihcintu chorus come from, or are the children of people who left lives in several different African countries to start anew in the U.S., so it seemed like a resonant exhibit to keep in place a few days longer,” Hostetler says.