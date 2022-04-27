Despite the title of his improv comedy tour, Colin Mochrie doesn’t really get “Scared Scriptless” anymore.
But he does admit to an occasional “flutter.” It’s akin to that nightmare about realizing it’s the day of the big test and you forgot to study.
“There is that moment when I’m just about to walk on the stage in front of a full house when I realize that they’ve come to see a show that we don’t have yet. There is a moment of, ‘What are we doing?!’”
But this is Mochrie’s comfort zone. He and tourmate and longtime friend Brad Sherwood, who will take over the Palace Theatre in downtown Manchester on Thursday, May 5, are used to winging it.
“Once I walk on stage the confidence kicks in, it’s the most relaxed I am anywhere in life,” Mochrie says.
It’s a “superpower” that disappears as soon as he leaves the familiar warmth of the bright lights.
“I know what I’m doing on stage; I have no idea what I’m doing in life,” he says. “I’ve never won an argument with my wife (actress and comedian Debra McGrath). I’ve never talked my way out of a speeding ticket. Yeah, in real life, I really suck at improv.”
In a pair of interviews, Mochrie displays a wry, understated manner, often sharing a thought and then waiting just a beat before adding a deadpan, under-the-breath punchline.
It comes not only from honing his craft for several decades, but sharing the “Scared Scriptless” stage with Sherwood for more than 20 years. Both also are known for fielding audience suggestions and crafting on-the-spot scenarios on the classic improv television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
Off stage, Sherwood is like a brother to Mochrie.
“Oh, yeah, it really is like a sibling relationship,” M says with a laugh. “No one can bug me more than Brad, and I say that in a loving way.”
And while each night takes them into uncharted territory, there is one expression that Sherwood makes that is a dead giveaway.
“It means he’s about to do a really horrible pun that he is so proud of. I see that a lot,” Mochrie says of Sherwood’s slightly smug expression.
Bye-bye science
Mochrie was born in Scotland, moved to Canada when he was 7 and now splits time between Toronto and New York. He was pretty quiet as a kid — an honor student planning on becoming a marine biologist.
But his trajectory changed after he started doing theater on a dare in high school and later was introduced to the theater-sports concept of comedy with challenges, a referee and judges to score scenes.
“When I got that first laugh, that was when everything changed for me. I thought, “Bye-bye science, hello to trying to make a living making people laugh.”
He was inspired by iconic physical comedians, from Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton to Dick Van Dyke and John Cleese, and it shows in his own movements and expressions on stage.
Mochrie met Sherwood about 30 years ago, when his wife hired Sherwood for a show she was spearheading. Shortly after that, “Whose Line Is It Anyway” came into the picture. (Last year, the 18th season of the show arrived on the CW network.) Mochrie also tours with hypnotist Asad Mecci in the “Hyprov” show, in which audience members are invited on stage to fall even deeper under the spell of improv.
In general, Mochrie and fellow improvisers don’t look for the loudest folks in the crowd. They avoid people jumping up and down and screaming “Pick me, pick me!” The overly extroverted audience members usually are looking for the spotlight more than the interplay on stage.
Mochrie also likes show-goers to steer away from the divisive political realm, and cautions against obvious double-entendre type of suggestions. Instead, he tries to steer people toward their own jobs and experiences. Case in point, when he needs a suggestion for a type of job, don’t just respond with gynecologist or proctologist because it sounds funny. The truth can be more entertaining.
“A woman described her job as when you get stuck in the elevator, she’s the person on the other line of the telephone. She worked for 10 to 12 hotels and just sat in this office waiting for elevators to break. I know! It’s the things you never think about.
“It’s really hard to complain about this job,” Mochrie adds. “The traveling does get a little tiring, but it’s still fun after 20-25 years. Well keep doing it until my hips break.”