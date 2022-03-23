T welve years ago as whipping winds and snowfall lashed Mount Washington, hiker Pam Bales turned back and started heading down the mountain. Instead, she came upon a set of footprints in the snow and followed them to a hypothermic, despondent man she would call “John.”
Now her dramatic rescue mission of a stranger on this notoriously challenging and unpredictable peak is hitting movie theaters across the country in a Bleecker Street production starring actress Naomi Watts.
Joshua Rollins’ screenplay is based on Granite State writer Ty Gagne’s story, “Footprints in the snow lead to an emotional rescue,” which first appeared Appalachia, the magazine of the Appalachian Mountain Club, and was reprinted in the New Hampshire Sunday News on Jan. 5, 2019.
Since then it has continued to captivate readers, becoming one of the most visited stories at UnionLeader.com with more than 504,000 page views — 26,301 just since Jan. 1 as buzz about “Infinite Storm” built and leads to today’s premieres and a general release in movie theaters Friday.
Reliving the descent
Bales, now 72, moved away from New England about six years ago. She now spends at least four days a week as a patrol volunteer in Texas, including Big Bend and Guadalupe Mountains national parks.
While time often has a way of rounding rough edges, all it takes is a sight, sound or smell to jolt a memory of back into focus.
“Every time I eat my Shot Blox (electrolyte cubes), I think of me putting them into the hot chocolate for John. I toast him in the air … ‘Here’s to us, John.’”
Though it was a debilitating descent down the mountain for both of them, Bales said most times when she relives flashes from that day, it brings a sense of comfort. In a recent conversation, her sense of gratitude and hope thread through the narrative.
“John was not in a good place, and unknowingly I pulled him out of it, and hopefully had a part in leading him to his better place,” she said.
Bales, who shared her experiences and thoughts with screenwriter Joshua Rollins, director Malgorzata Szumowska and Watts in phone calls and emails during production, has seen a rough-cut version of the film. Bales plans to attend a premiere of the movie in New York City today, when she’ll finally get a chance to meet cast, crew and production team in person.
Watts, an Academy Award-nominated actress, is known for immersing herself in roles in films such as “21 Grams,” “Birdman,” “The Impossible,” “The International” and “The Glass Castle.” In “Infinite Storm,” she gives both an immediacy and a sense of time slowing into excruciatingly long stretches that test resolve, strength and force of will.
“We often get asked why we choose to play real-life people,” she said on Instagram earlier this month. “There are many reasons, but mostly they become your teachers as you fall into their story. Pam Bales, a search and rescue volunteer, is someone who truly reminds me that humanity can be good, kind and selfless.”
Sharing the story
Bales never learned what the man’s name was. To this day the veteran hiker and back-country volunteer doesn’t feel it’s her place to find him.
“If he wanted to reach out, that’s his prerogative, because he was the one hurting. He’s got the control. I unfortunately/fortunately took the control away from him that day, I think.” She would later learn he was thankful for the rescue.
For his part, Gagne, a former Holderness resident who now lives on the Seacoast, initially reached out to Bales to chat with her about her long, consecutive streak of hikes along the Presidential Traverse in the White Mountains. Back then, Bales was a volunteer member of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team (PVSRT), and she had gained a reputation for all the terrain she had covered both with the team and on her own.
But in the midst of their conversation, when Gagne asked if there were any particular experiences that stood out, Bales briefly touched on a time when she set out for a hike, but then heeded plans to turn around if the weather took a forecasted bad turn.
It was then that she noticed the footprints veering away off in the snow, seemingly made by someone wearing just sneakers.
Gagne’s voice still fills with awe when he talks about how Bales discovered a lone man close to unconsciousness, and how she spent the next six hours fiercely trying to get them both down the mountain.
“She brought up this encounter with a distressed hiker, but Pam is such an incredibly humble person, she tried to quickly move past the story. But I heard something in that, and asked if I could spend more time talking to her about it. It was such an incredible, untold story, and I thought it might have a larger meaning to people, outside of just hikers and the mountains.”
He was right, but he never envisioned it would find its way to a screenwriter’s desk and wind up a feature film.
Actor Billy Howle portrays the stranded hiker. He’s best known for roles in the movies “On Chesil Beach,” “The Serpent,” “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker,” “The Seagull” and “Outlaw King.”
The first thing Granite State moviegoers might notice is that the scenery in “Infinite Storm” isn’t the White Mountains. The film actually was shot in Slovenia, and there is some creative license in terms of the height and scale of the snow-covered mountain, and in how backstories — including tragedies in Bales’ own life — are condensed into a single day.
There’s a universal sense that life can go from peaceful to perilous in the space of a heartbeat.
Bales and Gagne each say they hope the takeaway for audiences is that everyone can and should do whatever they can do — big or small — to help people in dark places get through the day or ask for help.
Pieces of the puzzle
Allan Clark, founder of the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and fire chief in Sugar Hill, is not surprised that both Bales’ tenderness and tenacity made it to the big screen.
“She was always energetic. She’s petite, but that didn’t stop her from taking her turn on carrying the litter,” he said of the team’s training and rescue missions. “The characteristic that stands out most is that she was always happy and enthusiastic. She was just a good member of the team. We knew that no matter how bad things were going to get, she was the one always cheerleading us on.”
About one-third of the team’s 75 members are women, and on average there are 18 to 20 people involved on any given mission, Clark said. He credits the volunteer rescuers with doing up to 30 missions a year, many involving leg injuries though there are usually a couple of larger-scale rescues each year.
One more recent rescue took five days of meticulous searching to locate a hiker, who survived.
Bales worked with the team for about 12 years, but her tumultuous descent with John happened on her own time.
She and Gagne related the story during a program in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “Headliners” series at the Palace Theatre in Manchester in 2019.
“That workshop/symposium I did with the Union Leader was the only I did. You guys ran that entire 5,000-word story that Ty wrote and that meant so much to both of us.”
Spoiler alert
But if you’re not yet familiar with the tale and want to see the movie, skip the next couple of paragraphs to avoid a spoiler.
When “John” drove away from the parking lot that day, Bales didn’t expect to hear from him again. So it was a surprise when Clark received a letter from a person who was clearly describing Bales and her efforts to save his life.
“John” hadn’t told Bales his real name because at first he was unable to and then because embarrassed to. But he’d filed away in his mind the image of the team’s patch on gear she was wearing.
On the advice of his therapist, he’d sent a thank-you note and explanation as to why he had gone to the mountain so intentionally ill-prepared. He hoped Clark would pass the note along.
“We all know that John could have gone to the other side of the mountain and completed his mission that same day, and he didn’t,” said Bales.