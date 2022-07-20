After postponements in 2020 and 2021, the Live Free or Die Tattoo Expo is poised to leave its mark on the Queen City this weekend.
The 14th annual event takes over the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester with tattooists and body piercers, vendors and eclectic entertainment from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to midnight Sunday.
Longtime expo organizer Jon Thomas, of both Tattoo Angus and Spider Bite Body Piercing at 179 Elm St., said inking a return has been exciting but also a bit nerve-wracking as he pulls together the event for the first time since 2019.
In the past couple of years many tattoo artists have been focused on getting their businesses back up and running after pandemic-forced closures, and some who participated in the event in previous years aren’t ready to make a return, he said.
But for Matthew Brown, a return to the expo comes as the tattoo artist also unveils a new business venture in Londonderry. Black Rose Collective, at 44 Nashua Road, is styled as a high-end tattoo and barber shop – the tattoo service officially opened Tuesday and the barber shop is set to follow in a few weeks.
Brown does intricate portraits of people, including renderings of loved ones, beloved celebrities and sports figures from Robert DeNiro to Tom Brady, as well as lifelike animals and treasured pets, and scenes that evoke favorite landscapes or ancient or mythical elements.
For one recent piece, Brown recreated an image from a 1960s black-and-white photograph of a customer’s mother as a timepiece on the inside of a forearm.
A big component of the festival, which in the past has drawn up to 3,000 people over a weekend, are the tattoo contests each day.
Judges will consider a mix of competitors’ previously inked tattoos and best-of-the-day pieces crafted during the multi-day expo. Categories range from floral pieces to portraits and horror-inspired art, as well as best sleeve, chest, back or best body suit. There also are face-offs for best cover-up of a tattoo and best body piercing.
While some come to get inked during the weekend, others are shopping around to see which artist might be a fit for future tattoos.
Artists come from New Hampshire as well as Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, Pennsylvania, California and Connecticut.
“It’s a good way to find somebody for long-term plans, to find a style that fits you well,” Thomas said.
Overall, it’s an ink-drenched weekend that’s also devoted to a bit of “debauchery” as well, with sideshow burlesque and suspension acts that will stretch the imagination with wince-inducing feats.
Tickets in advance are $15 for a one-day pass, $20 for two days and $25 for three days.
Cost goes up $5 at the door, 700 Elm St.
An after-party with music, food and drink specials and giveaways is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. at the Angel City Music Hall, 179 Elm St.
Info: livefreeordietattoo.com.