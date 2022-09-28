After a two-year intermission, the New Hampshire Film Festival reels out the red carpet for a return to Portsmouth on Oct. 6-9.
“It’s a whole new world. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve said that phrase over the past two years,” said the festival’s executive director, Nicole Gregg, with a laugh that’s a mix of frustration and relief.
This year marks a milestone, and it’s part of the reason the festival, which draws about 10,000 filmmakers, screenwriters, film industry experts and movie fans to the historic city, sat out the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The 20th anniversary event, Gregg explained, needed to be an in-person and full-scale celebration.
“I’m just really looking forward to being out and around town, and seeing everyone else at the movies,” she said.
The festival has expanded its footprint, adding Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, which will host an afterparty on Saturday, Oct. 8, and the revamped Music Hall Lounge (formerly the Loft) as a screening room.
“Portsmouth has definitely seen incredible growth over the last couple of years, and we’ve also seen some old venues come back, like the Seacoast Repertory Theatre,” Gregg said. “We have 3SArtspace and The Press Room, and we’re going to be using the MONA (Museum of New Art) as our headquarters this year.”
The festival gives both up-and-comers and seasoned movie industry folks a chance to network and unveil new projects while movie buffs take in screenings and do some celebrity meet-and-greets in the process.
A fan of documentaries and inspiring stories, Gregg is excited to spotlight “Lily Topples the World,” about Granite State-raised domino toppler and YouTube sensation Lily Hevesh, at 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at The Music Hall and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 3SArtspace.
Gregg also is intrigued by the crowd-pleaser “The Lost King,” starring Sally Hawkins (of “The Shape of Water” fame) as an amateur historian who takes on academia in her search for King Richard III’s remains, at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
The comedy panel is another highlight of the festival. This year it’s helmed by Gary Valentine, best known for his many seasons as Cousin Danny to real-life brother and fellow comedian Kevin James on “King of Queens.” The siblings, who also are doing a comedy tour this fall, worked together in Happy Madison Productions (“Paul Blart The Mall Cop” movies, “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” “Here Comes the Boom”), the film company Manchester native Adam Sandler founded.
Actress and comedian Laura Silverman, a Granite State native and sister of Sarah Silverman, is best known for roles on “The Comeback” (with Lisa Kudrow), and the animal series “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.” Comic and actor Josh Meyers, New Hampshire native and brother to the host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” is known for “MADtv” and “That ‘70s Show.”
Also look for festival regular Tom Bergeron to share news about a new pilot. Bergeron was host of “Hollywood Squares,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Dancing with the Stars,” and was known for stumping the judges panel on “The Masked Singer” who never guessed he was the celebrity inside the taco costume in 2020.
‘God’s Country’One film generating a buzz is “God’s Country,” a neo-western thriller that was a 2022 Sundance Film Festival official selection and is getting worldwide distribution through IFC Films and Universal International. It screens at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at The Music Hall.
The movie adaptation is based on the short story “Winter Light” by James Lee Burke and stars Thandiwe Newton (“Westworld,” “Beloved”) as a college professor in the remote mountains who confronts two trespassing hunters in an escalating war of wills.
Though the film was shot in Bozeman, Montana, director Julian Higgins says his Hanover upbringing had a lot to do with his love of nature and creative exploration.
“I remain a country bumpkin, a proud country bumpkin,” joked the Los Angeles-based filmmaker in a recent phone chat.
“(Hanover) was a wonderful place to grow up because of all the theater and music and cultural events that came through Dartmouth College. I was exposed to a lot of different art forms pretty early in life,” Higgins said. “My parents also made a very smart decision when I was a kid that we wouldn’t have television in the house — we would only have movies.”
His mother, who writes as well as teaches French literature and film at Dartmouth, and his dad, a fan of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s action movies, made sure international cinema got top billing in their household.
“I think that kind of influence, plus being surrounded by so much nature and (with) the different pace and relationship of people to the landscape, is in every movie that I’ve ever done,” he said.
“God’s Country” isn’t a traditional western filled with horses, six shooters and a steely guy like John Wayne or Clint Eastwood, Higgins said. Instead, it’s set in contemporary times and turns stereotypical plot lines on their head, starting with the casting of Newton.
“I cannot think of anyone I would rather have in this role. It’s a very difficult role to play because you have to believe this character has this grit, toughness, strength and courage, but she’s also grieving her mother and going through a very vulnerable time,” Higgins said. “(Newton) can bring complexity and humanity to roles. When you give her something that’s really juicy and complex ... it’s going to be a slam dunk.”
The original story was written several decades ago, but the film adaptation has timely implications.
“This story is a very simple story about trespassing hunters on someone’s property but it ... starts to have much more implications than just that simple scenario. It really captured something that felt true to me about the times we live in,” he said.
Gordon LePageStop-action animator Gordon LePage, who was born and raised in Berlin and now lives in New Sharon, Maine, has two very different animated shorts in the film festival.
“A Change of Song,” set to play at 4:10 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Repertory Theatre, centers on a resourceful raccoon who tries to brighten the mood of a downcast cat. The story, told without dialogue or narration, is surprisingly endearing and the two felt creatures adorable.
“Dragon Poets of Boston,” to screen at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at 3SArtspace, is a clever bit of sketch comedy. It features two underemployed character actors who are auditioning for a higher-brow poetry podcast. The fact that they are dragons isn’t the only elephant in the room; they also have inexplicable Boston accents and an unexpected awakening about classic literature.
LePage’s sons, Alex and Noah LePage, voice the creatures.
“We recorded that in a single day on Christmas last year. We were so thrilled to be back together again because we were apart for the holidays in 2020 because of (the pandemic),” LePage said.
LePage is director, producer, screenwriter and set-maker all rolled into one. He spends up to 70 percent of his work time on the fabrication and preproduction of the puppets and meticulous building of sets.
“In general, you aim for (creating) eight seconds of workable footage a day. Some days are great and you get twice that,” he said. But technical problems can mean starting all over again and getting only a second or two completed by day’s end.
One of the more “underrated” parts of the job is building the armature — basically a skeleton — for each characters. Stop animation means continually making tiny changes in the position of the puppets so that a series of strung-together shots has the illusion of movement.
“On the flip side, you have to make sure these things stay put and don’t move when you don’t want them to … like a hand that suddenly droops. Every movement has to follow in succession with the next. if its shifts or collapses, then you have to reshoot it and sometimes days of work are lost. You can backtrack but it’s contending with something being out of sync. It interrupts the flow.”