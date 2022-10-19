It all started when Chad Zingales was 8 years old and living with his family in a Colonial house in Hollis.
Zingales and his dad, Sam, and then-teenage brother, Todd, decided the big old barn on the property would be the perfect backdrop for a haunting.
At the time, Halloween attractions were few and far between.
“All my brothers’ buddies and my dad, who is an engineer, helped build and design it,” Zingales says. “It was in about 1984 — before the Internet and crazy digital technology. People would come from all over by bus load. There was nothing like it around.”
Fast forward a few decades and Zingales, who has been in the business of scaring people for about 20 years, runs The Dark Woods attraction at Trombley Gardens in Milford with business partner Mark Devir, a building and construction contractor.
It’s an unsettling place inhabited by crazed hillbilly farmers who revel in making people uncomfortable. They tend to sneak up to those who dare stray into their territory, inexplicably sniffing people’s hair, whispering odd, disturbing thoughts or wielding what could very well be weapons.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Zingales admits.
Is it also freeing to be able to be as odd as possible on 11 nights of the year?
“Totally,” Zingales says, breaking into laughter.
It’s all done with a gleeful sense of ghoulish humor.
Even though bad behavior is celebrated among the ranks of the woodland dwellers, visitors should not bring bad attitudes. Heed this warning on the site’s web page: “If you do complain unnecessarily, you will be forced to spend one full hour with Porkrind Paterson (he’s a weirdo), while Cousin Samuel babysits your kids (he’s underqualified).”
It’s a dysfunctional family that hints at the good-humored connections made behind the scenes.
“I do the marketing, makeup and set designs, Hillary helps with photography, and my dad adds nuances here and there. My niece and her boyfriend work for us, as well as my nephew,” Zingales says. (His brother, Joe, and mother, Lorena, leave the haunting to Zingales.)
In all there are about 30 cast members in this year’s attraction.
“We focus a lot of energy on our actors,” Zingales says. “All are asked to come up with their own characters, they all have to have a name and a backstory as to why they are out there (in the woods). They need to come up with costumes, and make them look tattered and worn, and are encouraged to carry a prop which preferably makes noise.”
It’s an amazing process to see the cast members use their creativity and imaginations throughout the training and pre-production process.
“Especially the teenagers. They have such a vivid imagination. We teach them how to interact with customers: ‘What will your voice sound like? How are you going to walk? Are you doing to do a limp or a crawl?’”
Since opening The Dark Woods in 2020 in Milford, Zingales has gained staff, cast members and friends, and he’s looking forward to a wedding. He met his fiancee, photographer Hillary Andrews, at a standup comedy class he was teaching.
“It takes a ton of time and tons of work as far as management, licensing, insurance and training” of cast members, Zingales says. “But it’s opened all sorts of doors.”
Now Andrews, along with Zingales’ daughters, Lila, 14, and Ellie, 12, help raise the tension for those brave enough to enter the dimly lit woods.
“The biggest thing with our show is to be as interactive as possible. There is no character that doesn’t speak.”
He’s one of them. They all have reasons they’re running amok in the woods.
Just ask them. They’re ready to talk about their motivations … and why one might be wearing a broken helmet on his head.
The Dark Wooods at Trombley Gardens, 150 N. River Road, Milford, is open Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29, as well as Sunday, Oct. 30. A “trauma-free” version, without all the scares, is offered Oct. 23. Tickets are $23-$25. Info: www.thedarkwoodsnh.com.