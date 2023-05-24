It’s a storied theme park
GLEN — Story Land, a children’s wonderland with storybook characters and rides, has been a longtime summertime favorite in the White Mountains.
The park’s opening weekend runs Saturday through Memorial Day on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It’s got more than 30 attractions, ranging from the Roar-O-Saurus Coaster to the Huff Puff & Whistle Railroad. Plus, Fairy Tale Friends meet with visitors and Cinderella helms tea time.
Meanwhile, grown-ups who are kids at heart should plan ahead for Nostalgia Nights, set for June 24, July 8, July 22 and Aug. 5.
Info and tickets: storylandnh.com.
Head up to Mount Washington Auto Road
GORHAM — It’s time to take the “road to the sky,” whether you drive it yourself or take a guided tour.
The Mount Washington Auto Road is scheduled to open Saturday, weather permitting.
In general, it takes about a half hour to drive the 7.6-mile ascent and up to 45 minutes to get back down to the bottom, depending on weather and traffic — and how firmly the foot is planted on the brakes.
At the 6,288-foot summit, visitors can pick up some souvenirs, find the cafeteria and see the 1853 Tip Top House.
New this year are sunset drives and guided tours on Saturdays, July 8 between 7 and 9 p.m. and Aug. 12 from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m.
There are also opportunities to start the day here. Sunrise tours take place between 4 and 6 a.m. Sundays, July 23, and 4:30 and 6 a.m. Aug. 27.
For the especially adventurous, there are a couple of punishing ways to get to the highest peak in the Northeast — a run on Saturday, June 17, and a bike climb to the summit on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Info: mt-washington.com or 603-466-3988.
Also, the Mount Washington Cog Railway’s biodiesel and stream trains are hauling people to the summit.
Info: thecog.com.
Life’s an adventure at Loon Mountain
LINCOLN — Loon Mountain is going Ninja Wild with an outdoor course full of wilderness-themed obstacles.
The all-ages challenge, situated outside of the Governor Adams Lodge, includes tests of speed, strength and agility, ranging from a log roll, a walk, swinging nest and warped mountain wall.
Sessions start at $22.
Returning favorites also opening Saturday include a 1.3-mile scenic gondola ride to the summit of Loon Peak, and cross-country and downhill biking.
Info: loonmtn.com.
Check out the views at Castle in the Clouds
MOULTONBOROUGH — Once known as Lucknow, the Castle in the Clouds historic site opens for the season Saturday, with peeks at the mansion and grand vistas of the Ossipee Mountains and Lake Winnipesaukee between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Shoe magnate Thomas Plant built the picturesque arts and crafts home in 1914. It’s located on Route 171 at 455 Old Mountain.
There are 28 miles of trails, with waterfalls and scenic views along the way.
For a bite to eat, the Carriage House Restaurant has lunch on the terrace from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Info: castleintheclouds.org or 603-476-5900.
A Revolutionary War hero lived here
PORTSMOUTH — The John Paul Jones House Museum and Gardens, named after the Revolutionary War naval hero who lived here from 1781 to 1782, opens for the season Friday.
Owned by the Portsmouth Historical Society, the house was built in 1758 for Gregory Purcell, a sea captain and merchant.
It’s believed that Jones (1747-92) rented a room when Purcell’s widow was operating a boarding house there.
Museum hours will continue daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Info: portsmouthhistory.org or 603-436-8420.
Get soaked at Castaway Island
SALEM — Castaway Island at Canobie Lake Park splashes into the season Saturday through Memorial Day. Look for river slides, rope mazes and bridges, a Lil Squirts play pad and a lazy river with waves.
That’s in addition to the park’s scores of rides, from an Extreme Frisbee to a Venetian Carousel, a Sky Ride to a Yankee Cannonball.
The park, located at 85 N. Policy St., is open this long weekend from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Castaway Island closing an hour earlier at 6 p.m.
Info: canobie.com or 603-893-3506.
Revisiting the Shaker way of life
CANTERBURY — Walk trails across a 700-acre property and learn about the religious group whose self-contained community lived and worked here.
In May and June, including Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, indoor guided tours at the village take place at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. In addition, the village interprets Shaker life through exhibits, restored historic structures, gardens and educational programs.
The Shakers, so named because of their type of dance during worship, believed in communal ownership, pacifism, equality of the sexes, celibacy and living simply while also putting their innovation to work.
The village grounds are open from dawn until dusk at 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury.
Info: shakers.org or 603-783 9511.
Ride the rails
Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway is riding the rails to Conway, Sawyer’s River and Crawford Notch.
The North Conway station is a Russian Revival-style structure that served as a carrier passenger station for the Boston & Maine Railroad. Since 1974, it’s been the headquarters of operations for the Conway Scenic Railroad.
Tip: Pet dogs over 20 pounds are not allowed on board, and in case anyone serves up any other animal-related questions, the venue teasingly includes the rule that elephants are not allowed on board, regardless of their weight.
Info: conwayscenic.com or 603-356-5251.
Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad offers rides to the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee and along the Pemigewasset River along with four-seat rail bike tours along Lake Winnisquam.
The Hobo Railroad operates out of 64 Railroad St., Lincoln (603-745-2135), while scenic railroad excursions are offered from the Winnipesaukee Railroad at 54 Main St. and Weirs Beach (603–279-5253) at 211 Lakeside Ave.
The rail bike adventures leave from Laconia Railway Station, 15 Veterans Square (603-348-1131).
Info: hoborr.com or 603-745-2135.
Take a peek at NH’s only president’s mansion
CONCORD — Pierce Manse, the one-time home of Franklin Pierce, the 14th president of the United States (1853-1857), is open for guided tours Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Pierce Brigade preserves the home, which Pierce and his family owned from 1842 to 1848. The large-scale house was relocated to 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane.
Admission is $10 for adults; $9 for seniors; $5 for children; and $25 for a family.
Info: piercemanse.org or 603-715-5566.