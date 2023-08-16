Taking flight

Outdoor activities to encourage young people learn about aviation as part of this year's PlaneFest! on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry.

 PROVIDED BY AVIATION MUSEUM OF NEW HAMPSHIRE

LONDONDERRY — Learn about flight and have some birthday cake in an aviation pioneer’s honor at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s PlaneFest! on Saturday.

Geared toward children, the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27 Navigator Road -- a fitting neighbor to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, the state's major commercial air transport hub.