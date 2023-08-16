LONDONDERRY — Learn about flight and have some birthday cake in an aviation pioneer’s honor at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s PlaneFest! on Saturday.
Geared toward children, the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 27 Navigator Road -- a fitting neighbor to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, the state's major commercial air transport hub.
The cake will be served up at 1 p.m. and is in honor of aviation pioneer Orville Wright, who was born Aug. 19, 1871. He and his brother, Wilbur are credited with inventing and launching the first motor-operated airplane at Kitty Hawk, N.C., in 1903.
Activities are held outdoors, weather permitting, and are free to all families. Led by Aviation Museum Education Director Debbora Losch, activities are aimed at young people of elementary and middle school age.
Activity booths will include a Pinwheel Design Studio, a workshop to build loop airplanes and attempt to fly them through a hoop, a paper helicopter workshop, a balloon lift demonstration, and a craft corner, all of which are flight related.
PlaneFest! also will feature the museum's Rob Holland Experience, which uses virtual reality to take visitors along for a ride with Holland, a New Hampshire international aerobatics champion.
Also look for an Aviation Trivia Challenge, with a focus on the Wright Brothers. Aug. 19 coincides with National Aviation Day, created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to honor the aviation pioneer on his birthday.
The event will also feature a "Speak With An Aviator" booth featuring guest speakers from piloting, air traffic control and aircraft mechanics.
During PlaneFest!, the Aviation Museum will be open for tours and visits. Museum admission is $10 per person; $5 for ages 6 to 13, seniors and veterans; and free for children 5 and under.
Visitors can participate in a "Wall of Planes" contest, identifying as many aircraft as possible in the museum's collection of historic or high-end model aircraft for a chance to win a prize.
On display will be a two-seat RV-12iS light sport aircraft built by students at the Manchester School of Technology. The plane was built in partnership with the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire and Tango Flight, an educational non-profit.
When launched in 2019, the aircraft-building partnership was only the fourth of its kind in the nation, and the only one in the northeastern U.S.
The completed airplane will be sold on the open market, with proceeds used to fund future student plane-builds.