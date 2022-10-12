All seems neat, tidy and cozy in this apartment in 1910 Germany. But a fashion faux-pas soon brings chaos to this abode in the Players’ Ring Theatre production of Steve Martin’s farce, “The Underpants.”
Manchester Community Theatre Players stage a musical that explores relationships and connections aboard the doomed RMS Titanic.
There have been scores of plays, movies and books written about the sinking of the RMS Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912, but Manchester Community Theatre Players is mounting a version that adds more than song to the tale of a British passenger liner on her doomed maiden voyage.
It’s very different perspective from the 1997 movie version directed by James Cameron and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.
“(The musical) focuses on decisions, relationships, regrets and the true meaning of love,” said Tom Anastasi, the theater troupe’s vice president.
The cast features 35 performers, all of whom explore the notion of what it means to be on this touted “ship of dreams.”
“It’s a classic warning about mankind’s hubris in the face of nature, as well as a microcosm of the end of a historical era,” MCTP said in describing the show.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 22, as well as at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at MCTP Theatre at The North End Montessori School, 698 Beech St., Manchester.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online as well as at the door. Masks are required.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Players’ Ring Theatre in Portsmouth goes for a cheeky farce, staging the Steve Martin-penned romp, “The Underpants,” about the unexpected consequences of a wardrobe malfunction.
Martin may be best known for his “Saturday Night Live” days and a wealth of comedies including “The Jerk,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Three Amigos” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”
On stage, he’s also the wit behind “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” “Bright Star” and “Meteor Shower.”
“The Underpants” is an adaptation of a classic German play and centers on just how absurd life can be after a straight-laced couple, Louise and Theo Mask, experiences a public embarrassment in 1910 Germany.
They are attending a royal parade when Louise hops up on a bench in hopes of getting a better view of the festivities. In the process, her bloomers come loose and tumble to the ground in front of both king and country.
Will the faux pas cost the conservative Theo his government clerking job and reputation? What does this kind of fame mean? And why are there suddenly two men quite eager to rent the couple’s spare room?
Show times through Oct. 23 are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.