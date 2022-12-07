 Skip to main content
It's going to take a lot of grit to 'Unleash the Beast' in Manchester

  • Updated
Wyatt Rogers

Bull rider Wyatt Rogers, of Durant, Oklahoma, battled from tough injuries to qualify for the premier Unleash the Beast competition, which includes a two-day stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester Dec. 17-18.

Expect the dust to fly at the SNHU Arena even before the Professional Bull Riders’ elite Unleash the Beast competition bucks into Manchester for a two-day competition Dec. 17-18.

It’s going to take a lot of prep work — specifically about 1.2 million pounds of trucked-in dirt (or somewhere in the vicinity of 600 cubic yards) to make it happen, according to Tim Bechert, the arena’s senior general manager, and marketing manager Madison Griffin.

Wyatt Rogers

Oklahoma bullrider Wyatt Rogers has his sights on the Professional Bull Riders' Unleash the Beast series competition at the SNHU Arena Dec. 17-18.
Wyatt Rogers

Wyatt Rogers of Durant, Oklahoma, is one of 35 professional bull riders headed for the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester competing in the Professional Bull Riders’ Unleash the Beast series, which includes a two-day invitational Dec. 17-18.

