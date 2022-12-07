It's going to take a lot of grit to 'Unleash the Beast' in Manchester

Bull rider Wyatt Rogers, of Durant, Oklahoma, battled from tough injuries to qualify for the premier Unleash the Beast competition, which includes a two-day stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester Dec. 17-18.
Wyatt Rogers of Durant, Oklahoma, is one of 35 professional bull riders headed for the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester competing in the Professional Bull Riders’ Unleash the Beast series, which includes a two-day invitational Dec. 17-18.
Expect the dust to fly at the SNHU Arena even before the Professional Bull Riders’ elite Unleash the Beast competition bucks into Manchester for a two-day competition Dec. 17-18.
It’s going to take a lot of prep work — specifically about 1.2 million pounds of trucked-in dirt (or somewhere in the vicinity of 600 cubic yards) to make it happen, according to Tim Bechert, the arena’s senior general manager, and marketing manager Madison Griffin.
It’s set to arrive Thursday, Dec. 15, when it will be unloaded and spread out across the surface of the bull-riding ring.
“It really is a fun event, whether you’re an avid bull riding fan or just looking for a fun way to spend the weekend,” the pair said in an email exchange with the Union Leader. “It’s a nationally televised event, which is great for Manchester and New Hampshire as a whole.”
This is the third time the invitational is taking over the arena, and it comes as PBR marks its 30th anniversary. That ride began as a splinter group looking to break from traditional rodeos and make bull riding a stand-alone sport to a global venture that has awarded nearly $300 million in prize money.
But like most professional sports, it doesn’t come without risks.
“You always know you’re going to get hurt. You’re mentally ready for it most of the time,” says 26-year-old professional bull rider Wyatt Rogers, one of this season’s premier series competitors.
Still, breaking a leg in four places in 2021 and then tearing the PCL ligament in a knee at the start of 2022 meant taking time off to heal, and then making up for lost time.
“Of course, you’re going to have to knock some rust off of it,” he says of building back strength and endurance. “I was ranked in the top 15 in the world when I got hurt and when I came back I was like 70th in the world. So it’s been a battle this summer to work myself back up into the premier series.”
Rogers, who is based in Durant, Oklahoma, notched three wins in the Professional Bull Riders’ inaugural Challenger Series this past summer, finishing Top 5 in the tour standings and earning his way to the elite Unleash the Beast tour.
About 35 competitors will vie for points, each trying to stay atop a bull in initial rounds on both days. The top 12 point-getters then will head into a short-round, third bill on Saturday.
Rogers, who went pro in 2014, says practiced reflex is everything in bull riding.
“It’s no different than you getting in the car, starting the engine and putting your seatbelt on,” Rogers contends. “Once I climb over the bucket shoot and set down on the bull, it’s all muscle memory.”
The roar of the crowd dims for a minute as he narrows his focus to the job at hand.
“You let your body react. Trust yourself and the training you put into it. Because in our line of sport, if you start (overthinking it), then you’re a step behind and you get bucked off.”
He learned the ropes from his father, a steel wrestler and team roper who brought Rogers on travels around the country on the competition circuit.
Rogers grew up in Leach, Oklahoma, in a small community that numbered only about 150.
“There was a grade school for kindergarten through the eighth grade. We didn’t have a store. We didn’t have a post office. We had to go to the nearest county town (for services and high school in) Rose, Oklahoma.”
He won three Oklahoma High School Rodeo Association championships. The only guy he lost to back then was Sage Kimszey, who now has seven world championship titles in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
For his part, Rogers hit his stride in the past season. In addition to wins on the Challenger series, he signed as a free agent to the Carolina Cowboys inaugural PBR Team Series.
“It’s just a great, family environment, and something that bull riding’s never had before. You have a team to rely on. It’s not just yourself working against the animal. It’s just a completely different experience. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity they gave me this year.”