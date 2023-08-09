With so many hits vying for space along with new material to share, it isn’t easy for Styx to put together a set list these days.
Classic songs like “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Blue Collar Man” and “Mr. Roboto” have to be part of the lineup, but ordering them and incorporating the band’s latest material is something of an art form.
“When you create a set list, you want it to build up, then have a little relief, then build up again,” said guitarist and singer Tommy Shaw. “It’s like in church, when they told you to stand up, sit down, stand up again. You want everybody to be engaged.”
The Seacoast gets a chance to get in on the action in an 8 p.m. concert Friday at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.
The band’s current lineup, intact since 2003, includes Shaw, guitarist James Young, keyboardist/singer Lawrence Gowan, drummer Todd Sucherman, bassist Ricky Phillips and occasional concert guest star and original bassist Chuck Panozzo.
Formed in 1972, the group built a sizable grass-roots following -- especially in the Midwest -- before breaking through in a big way in 1977 with “The Grand Illusion.” Styx’s next three studio albums -- “Pieces of Eight” (1978), “Cornerstone” (1979) and “Paradise Theatre” (1981) -- also topped two million copies sold.
This peak period produced most of the band’s many hits, including “Come Sail Away,” “The Best of Times,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Babe” and “Too Much Time on My Hands.”
But when the momentum began to stall, the group broke up a pair of times in the '80s and early '90s and went through a series of personnel changes, the biggest of which was replacing original singer/keyboardist/songwriter Dennis DeYoung in 1999 with Gowan.
Getting back in gear
The band is glad to be out on the road again and in full swing.
After spending a year mostly trapped inside his Tennessee home during the pandemic, Shaw said he wanted to sharpen his guitar chops and do a little singing before touring again.
So, like thousands of aspiring guitarists, he put on some music and played along.
The playlist was prepared for him and the other members of the long-running classic rock band by their longtime sound engineer.
“Our front-of-house guy is incredible,” Shaw said in a recent phone interview. “He records every single show. He put together some of his favorite performances, mixed it and we put them out for people to listen to and have a live Styx show.”
To give him a chance to reconnect with those songs, Shaw had one request.
“I asked, ‘Could you do one of those for me and take my parts out?’ He did it, and I’ve been playing along with it at home,” Shaw said.
Not included in those recordings, however, are songs from “Crash of the Crown,” the band’s 2021 album. The project has added some fresh fuel for Styx, who are back on the road this year.
Recorded over the preceding year, “Crash of the Crown” is filled with songs that take on social and personal crises, but largely they come to optimistic ends.
"There’s always something going on in the world,” said Shaw, the band’s primary songwriter. “We always try to look to see where there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. And there always is."
Shaw said that two of the songs, “To Those” and “Our Wonderful Lives,” were written during the pandemic lockdown. Everything else was written years before that.
“Sound the Alarm,” for example, was written in Las Vegas, where Styx was in residence with former Eagles guitarist Don Felder. The title cut came to be in a dressing room, where the band turned a Shaw idea into a song.
“Those are my favorite dressing rooms, where we’re all in one room,” he said. “Promoters and venue people think we all want this tiny dressing room for ourselves. More good stuff happens when you’re in a community dressing room.”
Musically, “Crash of the Crown” is an amalgam of styles, ranging from passages of prog and hammering hard rock to blasts of The Beatles — a mixture that lines up with the music that influenced Shaw when he was growing up in Alabama in the 1960s and early ‘70s.
Styx's staying power, Shaw said, is the band’s ability to go in different directions and have it all on one album.
"It could be progressive, it could be church-organish,” he said. “It could be metal. It could be Americana. We love the art of that.”