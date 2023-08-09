Styx

Rock Group Styx includes, from left, Chuck Panozzo, Ricky Phillips, Todd Sucherman, Tommy Shaw, James "J.Y." Young and Lawrence Gowan. 

 RICK DIAMOND

With so many hits vying for space along with new material to share, it isn’t easy for Styx to put together a set list these days.

Classic songs like “Lady,” “Come Sail Away,” “Blue Collar Man” and “Mr. Roboto” have to be part of the lineup, but ordering them and incorporating the band’s latest material is something of an art form.