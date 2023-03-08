Early St. Patrick's Day parade

JAFFREY — The Park Theatre’s weeklong Shamrock Festival in the Monadnock Region launches with its first St. Patrick’s Day parade after a three-year-hiatus.

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 11, from St. Patrick’s Parish on Main Street, through downtown and right by The Park Theatre, where the venue will sell food, drinks, hot chocolate, candy and snacks.