The Park Theatre's Shamrock Festival marches back into downtown with the Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade once more beginning a weeklong celebration. The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Rain/snow date is March 19.
Celtic rock band Waking Finnegan plays a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday, March 17, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey as part of early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
JAFFREY — The Park Theatre’s weeklong Shamrock Festival in the Monadnock Region launches with its first St. Patrick’s Day parade after a three-year-hiatus.
The parade steps off at 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 11, from St. Patrick’s Parish on Main Street, through downtown and right by The Park Theatre, where the venue will sell food, drinks, hot chocolate, candy and snacks.
More than 30 groups will be marching, including the Keene American Legion Band, 1st Revolutionary War Regiment, New Hampshire Fife & Drum, Flying Irish Dancers, Conant High School Concert Band, two master bagpipers and the Masonic High School Marching Band.
Next in the lineup, Celtic rock band Waking Finnegan will take over the Eppes Auditorium at The Park Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $20. The lounge bar opens at 5:30 p.m.
Look also for a screening of the documentary “The Irish Pub” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, followed by the classic film “The Quiet Man,” starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Tickets are $8-$9.
For the funny side of St. Patrick’s fare, look for comedian Mike McDonald (aka the “Comedy Barbarian,” who has been seen on HBO, Showtime, The Comedy Channel and the late-night talk-show circuit, in his Boston Irish Comedy Night tour stop with Boston comedians Kelly MacFarland and Graig Murphy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.
Tickets to that show are $25-$32. There will be a whiskey sampling at 5:30 p.m. in the venue’s lounge before the show.