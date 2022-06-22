When Nick Piccininni got the call in 2020 from Yonder Mountain String Band to sub for mandolin player Jacob Jolliff for a few shows, he wasn’t expecting it to be a big dweal.
“At the time, I didn’t think anything would necessarily come of it,” Piccininni recalled in a recent phone interview. “I guess, my main hope was that it might help my career in terms of just rubbing shoulders with the right people.”
What it’s become, though, is a long-term membership in Yonder Mountain String Band, one of the most popular acts on the “jamgrass” scene.
The group plays the Mountain Stage at 7:15 p.m. Saturday as part of the two-day Northlands Music and Arts Festival at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey.
Initially, Piccininni didn’t know a lot about Yonder Mountain’s music, which leans to the jam side of the genre.
“I knew a few tunes and I had heard their name a lot, but I was running in a very traditional bluegrass (circle). Yonder is bluegrass — it’s just a different brand of it.
“It’s just like two different worlds. I wasn’t really exposed to it a lot,” he added. “(I) just had the faintest idea of who they were, really.”
Still, Piccininni was friends with Allie Kral, the group’s fiddle player, so his name came up when the group suddenly needed a mandolin player.
Jolliff left the band at the end of 2020. The parting of ways marks the second major personnel change for Yonder Mountain String Band since 2014. That year, mandolin player Jeff Austin left after a decade and a half of being a central figure in the group that he co-founded with guitarist/singer Adam Aijala, banjo player Dave Johnston and bassist Ben Kaufmann in 1998 in Nederland, Colo. The remaining trio moved forward, bringing on Kral and Jolliff and making the 2015 album, “Black Sheep.”
A second album with that lineup, “Love. Ain’t Love,” followed in 2017. But as the group continued on, it became apparent that Jolliff, a virtuoso on mandolin, wasn’t the right fit.
“I think the main thing with Jake is he’s on a music trajectory that’s a lot different from where Yonder’s at,” said Aijala, who joined Piccininni for the interview.
“He really is that good. I would imagine if you have that level of ability that playing with a band like us would probably be either boring or uninspiring (although) he never said those words to me.”
In Piccininni, Yonder Mountain not only found a capable mandolin player, but a musician who also plays guitar, dobro and fiddle and is a strong vocalist. And Piccininni has already made his presence felt on “Get Yourself Outside,” the new Yonder Mountain album that was released this past February.
Even though he was the “new guy,” Piccininni was very involved in the songwriting for “Get Yourself Outside.” That was the intention from the start of the writing process.
“I feel like we encouraged him to have as much (input) as he can,” Aijala said. “I think he’s a great singer and the songs are good. So why wouldn’t you encourage that?”
For Piccininni, the biggest adjustment may have been learning to write as part of a collective.
“It’s kind of weird to say this, but I’d never co-written any songs before then. So that was a new experience,” he said. “That comes with its own set of (challenges), kind of feeling a little timid, because you’re kind of baring your soul there… But I think that they made me feel comfortable about it.”