Jason Lyle Black says being a pianist helped him break out of his shell.
“Growing up, the piano was a way to connect with new people. The piano started to become an ice-breaker for me,” he told NHWeekend.
But Black, back when he was in high school, took that term to new heights by developing the ability to play the piano while backward and even upside-down.
The skill scored him a gig on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when he was in college. An accomplished musician, Black wowed the crowd with his version of the ragtime standard “The Entertainer,” and things took off from there.
While being “The Backwards Piano Man” — he sits on the piano bench, facing away from the keys and puts his arms behind him to play — is one of his claims to fame, Black says his success also comes through hard work and a lot of touring.
To understand more about Black, who performs at the Lebanon Opera House at 4 p.m. Sunday, NHWeekend caught up with him while in between shows.
It sounds like you’re always on the road.
I fly all over the world doing cruise ships, headlining. My tightest run there was 24 hours of travel through the night down to the southern part of South America, four nights on board a ship, and then 24 hours of travel back to the U.S. Traveling is the highest percentage of my time, and then performing. There’s still a lot of country I haven’t been to yet. This Lebanon performance is actually my first show in New England.”
Why did you choose the piano?
I started piano when I was 8. I loved the piano growing up. I think for the first few years it was just one of those things you do. In the teen years is when I started to get pretty good at the piano, and by about 15 is when it really became my passion. That’s when I started to compose music, and that became my consuming passion. I just was always writing and writing and writing and writing. I also started to get into the idea of piano as a way to entertain people.
Talk about that a little.
Piano was like an extension of what my personality was. I’m very much extroverted, and I like to meet new people. So piano served as an instrument for that. I was trying to find something fun to do on stage that people enjoyed. The backwards piano thing ... it’s something I created for a talent show when I was 15. Now it’s part of the show.
I want people to have fun, I want to put a smile on people’s faces through what I do on stage, and I want to reach as wide an audience as possible.
How did you end up on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”?
They had seen one of my videos on YouTube (and) invited me to do my backwards piano routine on her show. It became a personal “trademark” after I did it on the Ellen show. That was a really, really cool opportunity to get to do that. But even my Ellen performance, which was some years ago, was really just one step in a winding path over the past 10 years that’s helped bring attention to my music.
My (2016) “Piano Preludes” album was pivotal to my career as well, as was all of the corporate events and small shows I did from 2010 to 2016.
What kind of audience do you attract?
I’ve played for everything ... an assembly of middle-school students — that’s very different than playing for a convention of mommy bloggers, which is very different than playing for a room full of IT executives or bankers, which is different than playing for a room full of symphony or opera attendees.
What I started to do with the show is give something that everybody’s going to appreciate. So there’s movie themes, there’s Broadway music, there’s classical music, there’s comedy, there’s the backwards and upside-down stuff at the piano.
What will you play at the Opera House?
(It) will include everything from music of “Les Miserables” and “Phantom of the Opera” to the music of “Star Wars” to “Jurassic Park” and “Indiana Jones” to Beethoven and Mozart and Chopin and Rachmaninoff. I’ll be playing “Beauty and the Beast.” I’ll play “Rhapsody In Blue.”
There’s even comedy and brief moments of Billy Joel and Michael Jackson and Bee Gees. Everybody will hear something that they know and love.
Are the movie themes variations of the original melody?
So (with) “Jurassic Park” and “Indiana Jones” and all those movie themes, I’ve created my own version on the piano. A lot of the show is actually medleys. It almost makes this journey — that’s one of the things that keeps the show really high-energy. In the first 20 minutes of the show, you’re going to hear 50 songs that you recognize.
I actually get random notes from the audience that I have to use on stage to compose a piece on the spot. That’s one of people’s favorite bits.
That sounds stressful!
I’ve been composing music for so long that it’s very natural for me. It is still challenging, but that’s what makes it fun, because I don’t really know exactly what will happen. (The audience) can tell that it’s real because you’re essentially sitting there listening to the song being written on the spot.
What’s an automatic crowd-pleaser?
I have found that everybody loves my “Beauty and the Beast” arrangement. I play that for every audience. A lot of it boils down to really just knowing your audience, being able to connect with them. It is very much not a piano recital. There’s some improvisation with the audience. There’s stories. It’s kind of a pops variety concert. I like to surprise people with how much fun they have at the show.