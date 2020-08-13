Although the Covid-19 pandemic was a second hit to what already was slated to be a compressed 2020 season, Jean’s Playhouse at the North Country Center for the Arts in Lincoln is launching an end-of-summer series of live performances.
“We are fierce and brave and we have a lot of hand sanitizer,” quipped Lyn Osborne Winter, managing director of the playhouse.
The Acoustic Blues Trio — featuring Chuck Farrell of the Toy Caldwell Band, Chris Vitarello of the Butch Trucks Band and Jess Ramsay of the Jon Butchers Blues Project — will open the socially distanced series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and comedian Greg Boggis will wrap up the lineup on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Both acts hail from New England, while entertainers playing in between are from right here in the Granite State, including Seacoast comedian Juston McKinney performing Friday, Aug. 21, and the North Country’s own The Barnyard Incident taking the stage Friday, Aug. 28.
Because of the pandemic, the series has been “hard to book,” said Joel Mercier, an Auburn native who serves as the playhouse’s executive director. “But we’re very happy with who we got.”
To reduce overhead, the playhouse headed into 2020 with plans to cram a year’s worth of programming into just seven months, with upward of 50 performances in the summer alone, Mercier said.
But the fall-out from COVID-19 brought another blow. The playhouse “lost the entire, professional summer season,” Winter said. “We didn’t have the ‘heart of our year.” That, she said, equates into a loss of “some 40 percent of our income,” or $173,000.
The Playhouse opened in 2012 and is a successor of the North Country Center for the Arts’ Papermill Theatre. It earns revenues in two main ways, by producing and presenting shows, and by serving as a performance venue, Mercier said.
It felt “irresponsible,” said Mercier, to bring actors and crew from all over the country, to house and feed them and “set them loose on our town,” which is why the Playhouse eschewed the former path. There was also no practical way to put on shows when the actors had to be at least 6 feet apart, Mercier added.
So, the Playhouse did what it could to craft a late-summer series that gave space to performers and audiences.
“All things on balance, we’re taking a step forward with a modicum of risk and the promise of real entertainment,” said Winter, adding that “There’s nothing like live art.” Prior to coming to the Playhouse in 2018, she was managing director at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield for nearly 18 years.
“It’ll be nice to have an audience again,” said Mercier. “We feel we can safely present” performers to the public with limited seating and increased distances between show-goers.
Among the lineup is Deb Sullivan of the Bethlehem-based The Barnyard Incident. Now in its fifth year, the group features Sullivan on lead vocals, her husband James Sullivan on fiddle and guitar, Perry Williams on upright bass and Pam McCan on drums.
As the story goes, Dean Bakes, who plays mandolin and electric guitar, had an “incident” at his home, so for the short term, including the band’s inaugural show at the Playhouse, Dan Salomon, who owns Northern Lights Music in Littleton, will play in his stead, Sullivan said.
There may be other guests who join the band, said Sullivan, possibly even Ethel the Cow, a cardboard Holstein that features prominently in the band’s album art and promotional materials.
Serving up an eclectic blend of Americana, alternative country, bluegrass, Celtic and blues, The Barnyard Incident was originally called The Barnyard Tales, with members engaging audiences with a countrified patter that was “not quite ‘Hee Haw,’” she said.
But before a show in Monroe, Sullivan overheard a conversation in which someone asked, “Hey, did you hear about the incident in that barn?” And without finding out details about the barn or the incident within it — and before the band’s set began, she declared: “Name change!”
Now, depending on how the band feels, Sullivan will hint to the audience about what the “incident” was, or might have been, or just announce the band’s name and add, “That’s all I’m saying about that.”
“We’re excited and happy that we can do this, which is to make people feel like life is a little more normal,” she said. Performing “is good for our souls and our hearts. We missed it.”
James Sullivan said playing live “kind of kicks your butt” but is energizing at the same time, with Salomon interjecting that in an uncertain world, “It gives you something else to worry about.”
Patrons are required to wear a face covering when entering and exiting the building. Concessions will be individually wrapped for cashless purchase outside the theater only.
There’ll be no mixed drinks, but the Playhouse will have beer, wine, water, soda, chips and an assortment of candy on hand.
In other measures designed to keep guests, staff and performers safe, the Playhouse has eliminated intermissions, meaning all performances will last between 60 and 75 minutes.