MANCHESTER — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is headed back to the Queen City with his usual crew of irreverent sidekicks, but there’s a newer face in the bunch — a chain-smoking guy named Larry who has had some trouble serving as advisor to President Trump.
In a nutshell, Larry is a little stressed. He got the jitters, a wild head of hair, a disheveled suit and wide eyes that look both unfocused and jacked open from too much caffeine. Wait until you hear about what it’s like to work in the White House.
Show time is 7 p.m. Friday at the SNHU Arena, and Dunham once again will let his crew do the talking, roasting and quipping: Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist.
Dunham plans to visit 65 cities in North American and Canada on his “Seriously?!” tour.
He recently released the Netflix Originals Stand-up Special “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself,” which was filmed last summer at the American Airlines Center in his hometown of Dallas, Texas. (His first Netflix special was 2017’s “Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster.)
Specials of his that have played on Comedy Central include “Arguing with Myself,” “Spark of Insanity,” “A Very Special Christmas,” “Controlled Chaos,” “Minding the Monsters” and “All Over the Map.”
Dunhan also has made cameo appearances across television and film, including “30 Rock,” “Angie Tribeca” and “Dinner for Schmucks,” starring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd.
Dunham’s autobiography, “All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me,” was on the New York Times’ Best Seller list three weeks in a row. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame” in 2017.
Tickets to his Manchester show are $53. For information, go to snhuarena.com or ticketmaster.com, call 644-5000 or visit the box office at 700 Elm St.