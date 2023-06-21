Ted Neeley, the actor who portrayed Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Broadway and in the 1973 film version, will be at a 50th anniversary screening and cast reunion at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey.
JAFFREY — Ted Neeley, the actor who created the role of Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Broadway and in the 1973 film version of the story, will be at a 50th anniversary screening of the film and cast reunion at the Park Theatre at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
“Jesus Christ Superstar” is a rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It is loosely based on the Gospel’s accounts of the last week of Jesus’ life.
The story drew a lot of attention 50 years ago and since then has become a staple of contemporary stage productions.
The story originally was produced as a concept album in 1970, then became a smash on Broadway in 1971 and toured around the world.
Back then, Academy Award-winning film director Norman Jewison (“Fiddler on The Roof,” “Moonstruck,” “In The Heat of the Night”) had heard the concept album and approached the rights holder of the album, MCA/Universal, to produce a musical movie adaptation.
A deal was struck, and shooting began in the summer of 1972 in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, Beersheba, Herodium and Nazareth. It was the highest-grossing musical movie in the United States and Canada.
The 1973 soundtrack translated into the No. 1 pop album in the United States. Memorable songs include “I Don’t Know How To Love Him,” “Everythings’s Alright” and “Superstar.”
The film has been restored and remastered in high-definition video and sound.
Bob Bingham, the actor who originated the role of Caiaphas on Broadway and in the film, also is scheduled to attend the Monadnock Region event, which includes a meet and greet after the screening.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling 603-532-8888. Tickets also will be available at the door. The theater’s lounge bar will open at 6 p.m.