'Jesus Christ Superstar'

 PROVIDED BY THE PARK THEATRE

JAFFREY — Ted Neeley, the actor who created the role of Jesus in “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Broadway and in the 1973 film version of the story, will be at a 50th anniversary screening of the film and cast reunion at the Park Theatre at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is a rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It is loosely based on the Gospel’s accounts of the last week of Jesus’ life.