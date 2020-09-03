Despite his knack for sarcastic smirks on stage, comedian Jim Breuer isn’t kidding when he calls this past year one of the greatest of his life.
In a recent telephone interview, Breuer is quietly reflective in describing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on his career and life since his “Live and Let Laugh” tour was halted last spring.
“You know, I’m not making an income. I haven’t been since February — and I’m not worried,” Breuer says of being part of a hard-hit entertainment industry. “I’ve also never felt so at peace.
“I learned a long time ago that we have no control over anything in the big picture of life. So, this was a great reset button. If you’ve never had that opportunity to be reset … maybe it is time to stop and look at how fast you’re going on the gerbil wheel.
“I’ve had some of the best moments, laughs and conversations in the last couple of months,” Breuer says. “It’s been extremely wealthy for my mind, for my well-being, for all of us in the whole household, and for friends and family and everyone involved.”
Still Breuer, who once gave voice to Goat Boy and Joe Pesci sketches on “Saturday Night Live,” isn’t done cracking wise. He’ll share his take on “The New Normal” in a Drive-In Live show at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey at 8 p.m Friday.
A lot has happened since the last time Breuer talked with NHWeekend in 2018. Back then, Breuer, a lifelong baseball and metal music fan, had hung out with the New York Mets, performed a cover of the AC/DC song “You Shook Me All Night Long” with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden, did a backstage bit with David Grohl (Foo Fighters) for social media, and was warming up crowds on a tour with his musical heroes, Metallica.
(Two years earlier, Breuer had released an album, “Songs from the Garage,” which included the tune “Mr. Rock n’ Roll” with Brian Johnson of AC/DC fame, along with “Raising Teenage Girls” and retro anthem “Old School.”)
Breuer’s family has long been fodder for his standup act, and his material is a relatable tug of war between being playfully exasperated and surprisingly impressed by daily life. He and his wife and their three children — ages 15, 18 and 21 — have spent a whole lot of time together in the past six months.
When asked if there is anything new he’s learned from all the quality time, Breuer says he’s discovered they are “very independent.” Then, after a pause, he adds “and opinionated,” before earnestly adding, “We all got on really well.”
“On an interesting note, I learned that one is a great cook, which we get really excited about. She picks a meal or two during the week. We’re like, ‘Alright, Kelsey (she’s my middle child), what’s going on Thursday? What are you thinking for Thursday?’
“She made her own penne sauce, with vodka, and started making pork dumplings. She made all this stuff. I never saw that coming. Cool things like that bring us together. It’s been pretty friggin’ awesome. And ta-a-sty.”
Breuer’s voice goes into that energized patter he gets when on stage when going off script to riff on something. He usually heads into a show with a basic outline of his routine, and then embellishes things here, or there or heads off in an unexpected course if the mood strikes.
In recent weeks, he’s been finding inspiration for bits on long bike rides.
“That’s where lately I’ve been getting it all. In my head, I visualize things and how I’m going to say them,” he says. “This (drive-in show) is going to be interesting because I haven’t done much stage time at all since February, (but) that doesn’t bother me. I always add and change. I definitely feed off the energy.”
With the drive-in format something like an outdoor arena, could the crowd get a glimpse of that rocker side of his persona on Friday night? Maybe instead of asking the audience to echo pieces of a song, Breuer could toss out punch lines and make the crowd chant them back.
“It’s funny you say that ‘cuz that’s what the first thing I thought of is making them all join in a concert-style atmosphere in the way they react,” he says. “Like, beep the horn if you really like that joke. If you didn’t like it, keep silent. If you just sort of liked it, just give a little tap — beep beep! If you loved it, bwaaaaaaaahhhhhp!”
Who: Comedian Jim Breuer
Where: Cheshire Fairgrounds, Swanzey
When: 8 p.m. Friday (Rain date is Sunday)
Cost: $99, $125 or o$149 per vehicle, with up to five people
Info: www.drive-in-live.com