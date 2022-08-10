More than a few things have happened since Joe Bonamassa was a 12-year-old guitar upstart opening a show for blues legend B.B. King at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.

A few decades later and Bonamassa is an industry legend himself, with more than 40 albums to his name, including his latest, “Time Clocks,” which netted him his 25th No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart.