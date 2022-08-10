More than a few things have happened since Joe Bonamassa was a 12-year-old guitar upstart opening a show for blues legend B.B. King at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.
A few decades later and Bonamassa is an industry legend himself, with more than 40 albums to his name, including his latest, “Time Clocks,” which netted him his 25th No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart.
Now Bonamassa is headed back to the Seacoast stage to do a two-night stint at 8 p.m. today and Friday.
“I love playing the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. They’re always wild shows. It’s really fantastic. I’ve been playing there since I was a kid,” he tells the Union Leader in a recent phone chat.
Having done his first show at the venue 33 years ago, Bonamassa jokes about no longer being the “kid” on the scene, a concept that plays into the title track of his 2021 release. In the single “Time Clocks,” cymbal ticks are like beats of a clock, and there’s a nostalgic sense of taking stock of time.
“You blink an eye and you’re 30. You blink an eye and you’re 40, and this year, I turned 45, and I’m like, ‘Wow, where did it all go, you know?’ They always say that as you get older life goes by faster. I never believed it, but now I do,” he says. “It’s moving fast. I don’t feel tired, I just feel aware of it.”
A standout on “Time Clocks” is the hard-driving track “Notches.” Right from the first guitar riff, it’s a weary but defiantly weatherproof road right back to the blues: “I got miles under my wheels, notches in my walking cane, I’m still winking at the hard times, smiling at the pouring rain.”
His dizzying tour schedule and demanding playing style is enough to make anyone tired, but Bonamassa has announced a fall tour and is also releasing dates for 2023 as well.
“I think I’m a better singer now, a better writer. And I think I’m a better guitar player … I don’t know,” he adds in a self-deprecating quip, before getting introspective about touring.
“I like the sense of adventure — every day is a new adventure. Every day you get a new point of view. You start at zero whether you’re great the night before or bad the night before. You have another shot at it,” he says.
500 guitars is just rightIn addition to his solo work, Bonamassa has teamed with blues artist Beth Hart, a fellow Grammy Award nominee, and fueled side projects including Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk.
He’s known for a prolific catalog that meanders into wide-reaching influences outside traditional blues. For example, one new track, “Curtain Call,” incorporates the symphonic flair reminiscent of Pink Floyd’s heady heyday and today’s flashy Trans-Siberian Orchestra shows.
A 2020 documentary, “Guitar Man,” also introduced new generations to Bonamassa’s work as singer, songwriter and guitarist over the years.
“I think when you get so many hours on stage and under your belt, you become more seasoned at it. It’s a different approach to music and to life, really,” says Bonamassa, who over the years has shared stages with guitar greats and influences including Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Peter Frampton and Buddy Guy.
Off stage, there’s one thing Bonamassa doesn’t feel the need to expand — his vintage guitar and amp collection, which is on display throughout his house. As far as guitars, he has about 500 of them.
“My whole house is set up like a museum. It’s an expensive hobby, but a fun one,” he says with a laugh. “I have just everything that I’ve always wanted — (and in some cases) five or six of each.”
Bonamassa loves to talk with other entertainers and industry leaders about tech wizardry, their own experiences in the entertainment business and various new projects via his “Live From Nerdville” video series. Peter Frampton, Neal Schon (Journey), Alice Cooper, Eric Gales, Brad Paisley, John Mayall and Daryl Hall (Hall & Oates) and Paul Stanley (KISS) are just a few of the guests who have been on the show.
“I find it very creative. I like being on the other side of the glass. To me, it’s a whole skill set,” Bonamassa says of producing the series.
As interviewer, he likes to pose two questions in particular: Who put that guitar, bass, drum stick or mic in their hands, and just what pushed them to make music a career.
“I mean, we all start out in our bedrooms — every single person from Paul Stanley to Nita Strauss and Eric Gales in between,” he says of generations of guitarists and singers who picked out those first notes in childhood and went on to the spotlight.
Bonamassa also has devoted much time to helping burgeoning musicians, or those who were hard-hit by tour stoppages during the early portions of the pandemic, get their time in the limelight, too.
He established the Fueling Musicians Program to help get performers back on their feet and on stages. It’s run through his nonprofit Blues Alive Foundation, which also funds scholarships and music education resources to schools in need.