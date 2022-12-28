Joe Gatto

Due to ticket demand, Joe Gatto, known for his decade-long stint on the hidden-camera prank show “Impractical Jokers,” added a second show to his standup comedy tour stop tonight at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord.

 MACKENZIE STROH

For 10 years, Joe Gatto literally went to any lengths to make people laugh with purposefully cringe-worthy pranks on the hidden-camera show “Impractical Jokers.”

But the past 12 months have been a learning curve for Gatto as he moved from the ensemble cast with three lifelong friends into a solo standup career, working up from small comedy clubs into larger theaters.