For 10 years, Joe Gatto literally went to any lengths to make people laugh with purposefully cringe-worthy pranks on the hidden-camera show “Impractical Jokers.”
But the past 12 months have been a learning curve for Gatto as he moved from the ensemble cast with three lifelong friends into a solo standup career, working up from small comedy clubs into larger theaters.
“I was 25% of the fun up there, but now it’s 100% on me, so it’s an interesting challenge. I really enjoy it,” Gatto explains in a lively Zoom interview last week.
“It’s been so great to get in front of everyone and laugh, especially now when we all need it,” he says of his ongoing tour, which includes two shows tonight (Thursday) at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. “I’ve been very fortunate. It’s just been a wild ride.”
Still, Gatto is glad that 2022 is just about in the rearview mirror.
“Oh, I had a rough year,” he admits wryly. “I’m looking forward to starting over in 2023 on a better foot.”
At this time last year, Gatto was grappling with two dramatic changes in his life: He and his estranged wife, Bessy, decided to split, and he made a much-publicized exit from “Impractical Jokers,” posting via social media that he wanted to focus on co-parenting his two children, Milana, 7, and Remo, 5.
The response from diehard “Jokers” fans was immediate.
“‘Impractical Jokers’ has been a part of people’s lives for a decade, so they want the band back together. But I always say (fellow Jokers) are just not my work friends anymore. They’re my real-life friends,” Gatto said.
“Impractical Jokers,” which premiered on TruTV in 2011, featured Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulvano taking turns putting one another in embarrassing situations while feeding quirky, gross or creepy dialogue and instructions into a mic in the player’s ear. The lowest point-getter in each challenge has to endure an equally uncomfortable punishment.
Gatto rarely shied away from a challenge, which often involved appearing grossly underskilled at any particular task or just being just plain awkward around others. As a store clerk, he helped a customer try on a shoe while leaning in for a sniff of her socked foot. As a mock White Castle hamburger employee, he alternately shouted his responses at customers and narrated his actions like a play-by-play sports broadcaster. He applied for jobs with resumes that would leave any employer dumbfounded, taught exercise classes with extreme enthusiasm, and vaulted his way into the books as quite possibly the worst gymnastics instructor.
“That’s the biggest thing people worry about, that our friendship is gone, and that couldn’t be more untrue. I literally had a holiday dinner with Q last night. I see the boys all the time. It’s just that chapter together has ended. Who knows what the future holds.”
Gatto also has teamed up with comedian and actor Steve Byrne for the “Two Cool Moms” podcast, a nod to each having had strong mothers who taught them a thing or two about dispensing maternal advice. They delve into pet peeves, race off on tangents, discuss parenting tactics and tackle fan-submitted questions.
It’s a mixture of the emphatically ridiculous, sprinkled with philosophical musings and some good old-fashioned common sense.
“(Steve and I) got into it about hot gum — when somebody has gum in their pocket too long and then they offer you a piece. That kind of person you shouldn’t even associate with. If you ever get offered warm gum, that person should be off your Christmas card list,” Gatto says.
Gatto serves up these tidbit in an amiable yet lightning-fast stream of thoughts.
On tour, he’s also sharing glimpses of his life, including growing up in a tight-knit community on Staten Island, where kids played outside from dawn to dusk.
“It wasn’t the nicest neighborhood but it had a huge back yard, and so did my neighbors, so my house was pretty much where everyone came to play. My mother and father were like the neighborhood (parents). There was always an extra plate at the table. It was a very nice childhood.”
Gatto met his fellow Impractical Jokers at the Catholic, all-boys Monsignor Farrell High School, where the self-professed “nerdy” Gatto was on the math and bowling teams. It’s also where he was introduced to improv, a game changer.
“I found comedy in my junior year, and discovered it was fun to make people laugh,” Gatto says. After high school, the guys went their separate ways for college, then got together in 1999 to form the improv comedy group The Tenderloins, which paved the way for “Impractical Jokers.”
Those ties remain. Gatto and the three remaining Jokers, who also are out on tour in the new year, have made unannounced visits to one another at shows over the past year.
“I surprised Sal down in Birmingham, Alabama, and Murr, when he was in my neck of the woods, at the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York, and (Murr) came to my show when I was in Richmond, Virginia,” Gatto says.
Meanwhile, Gatto has made changes to his performance schedule to allow him set times to be at home with the kids. He’s on the road Thursdays or Fridays through Sundays two or three long weekends a month. It allows him more time to spend more time at home doing school drops-off and pickups and supervising homework and sleepovers.
“My daughter is quirky. She is me. She definitely has my personality. She’s much an extrovert. I surprised her and … brought her for the weekend to Cincinnati. She came out on stage and took a bow and just had a blast,” he says.
In a video Gatto posted, she runs onto the stage from the wings and leaps up into his arms. He tucks her on a hip while the crowd cheers.
His son is a bit more shy, but starting to get into formulating his own materias. He’s latched onto the fact that cows say “moo,” so that’s pretty much the punchline to all his jokes.
“What did the cow say? ‘MOOOve over!’ It’s super sweet,” Gatto says with a hint of pride.