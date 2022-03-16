LACONIA — John Oates is headed to the Colonial Theatre Friday night, and he calls the intimate venue perfect for the style of music he and Nashville’s Guthrie Trapp are playing.
Oates, 73, is well-known as one half of Hall & Oates. He and Daryl Hall are the best-selling musical duo of all time with hits including “Rich Girl” in 1977, “Kiss on My List” in 1980 and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” in 1981.
Though Oates officially began taking guitar and voice lessons at the age of 6, he has a recording of himself singing nursery rhymes at just 4.
He has said that his touring schedule was put on hold — for the first time since 1972 — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this seven-city tour, Oates and Trapp are exploring the musical roots of pop while performing an eclectic blend of blues, folk and mega-hit music.
Plus, there will be stories about the creation of hits including “Maneater,” “You Make My Dreams” and “Private Eyes.”
Although he has adjusted to a Zoom lifestyle, being on tour and uplifting people in person is a passion for Oates.
“Music has always been a source for people to let their imagination run free and help them bring out emotions,” Oates said.
When asked what advice he offers to aspiring musicians, Oates said things have definitely changed since he got his start in the industry.
“The landscape is completely different with the digital revolution,” Oates said.
He did offer some words of encouragement.
“Learn from your heroes and the people you admire. Try to emulate them and in the course of time maybe your own style could emerge,” Oates said.