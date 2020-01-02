To many, Ken Sheldon is best known as Yankee humorist Fred Marple and the creator of the “Frost Heaves” comedy shows and book, all of which involve “semi-true tales, rumors and outright lies from the most-appreciated town in New Hampshire.”
He even went viral as Marple, creating a video that got more than 5 million views online: “Yoga for Yankees” featured instruction in poses such as Black Fly (a slow-motion wave followed by a hand slap to the back of the neck) and the two-part Shoveling Snow and Aching Back (bend, scoop, toss and then grimace and place hand on offending lower back strain.)
“(But) before ‘Frost Heaves,’ I had a career as a children’s performer,” says Sheldon. His “Sing Along and Learn” series, published by Scholastic, has sold more than 150,000 copies and has been used in schools around the country and in other parts of the world.
The singer and songwriter has just released “Talking to My Food,” a collection of fun, lighthearted tunes for kids as well as those who remember being one or raising one.
Sheldon composed the tunes on “Talking to My Food” in a wide variety of styles, including rock, country, jazz and folk.
“My goal as a children’s musician is to write songs that won’t drive parents crazy if they have to listen to them a thousand times,” says Sheldon. “So far, I haven’t lost too many friends.”
The jazzy title track has him practicing table etiquette, politely greeting his vegetables before sending them to a gastronomic end.
Then runaway baby goats have an adventure in “Who Put the Kids in the Car?”
In an ode to “Mud Pie,” he bakes up an inexpensive, but purposefully unappetizing, dessert of dirt and water in a crust of leaves. It comes in two flavors: Rocky Road and Sand, with a garnish of sticks. (Check out “Chocolate Chip Cookie” for a love letter to a more edible tasty dessert.)
Sheldon includes two lullabies, his clear, reassuring voice taking on a bit of Cat Stevens-esque storytelling in “Go to Sleep, Little One.”
Sheldon’s first recording for kids, “Ice Cream Soup,” has entertained families for more than 20 years. The 13 songs on that much-loved album included “Don’t Make Me Eat Broccoli,” “Chicken in the Bathroom” and “Cafeteria Food.”
“The kids who sang on that album have all grown up, and many have kids of their own now,” says Sheldon. “So, I thought it was time to record some new tunes for a new generation.”
“Talking to My Food” is available for download from CD Baby, Amazon, iTunes and other outlets. CDs may be ordered at kensheldon.com/music.
Sheldon also writes suspense stories, including the novels “The Family” and “Probability of Detection,” under the pen name Michael Manley, and wrote and performs the play “Deep Water: The Murder of William K. Dean.”
NHWeekend Editor Julia Ann Weekes contributed to this story.