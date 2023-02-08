80 For Brady

From left, Rita Moreno plays Maura, Jane Fonda plays Trish, Lily Tomlin plays Lou and Sally Field plays Betty in “80 For Brady” from Paramount Pictures.

 From Paramount Pictures

JAFFREY — When the Patriots are not in the Super Bowl, you need alternative entertainment options. The Park Theatre, 19 Main St., is holding a special “Galantine’s Day Screening Party” for the new hit comedy, “80 for Brady” on Super Bowl Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

In addition to being the “80 for Brady” headquarters theater, from opening day on Feb. 3-16, The Park Theatre is presenting the film in a special way in honor of Valentine’s Day.