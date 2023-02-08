JAFFREY — When the Patriots are not in the Super Bowl, you need alternative entertainment options. The Park Theatre, 19 Main St., is holding a special “Galantine’s Day Screening Party” for the new hit comedy, “80 for Brady” on Super Bowl Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to being the “80 for Brady” headquarters theater, from opening day on Feb. 3-16, The Park Theatre is presenting the film in a special way in honor of Valentine’s Day.
It will happen one night only on Feb. 12 — an alternative evening to the big game with the acclaimed new comedy about the game, four ladies (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field), and a man named Brady.
Yes, Tom Brady.
The seats in the lower mezzanine of the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium will be removed, and in their place will be table-clothed tables that seat six to eight each.
Watch “80 for Brady” in a cabaret style at a table or you can still sit in the orchestra or in the upper mezzanine theater seats. Bring a group of your friends or family and watch the movie on the giant 27-foot wide screen with 17-speaker surround sound and oversized seating and leg space.
Bar and snack service will be enhanced with a portable bar being placed near the first floor doors to the auditorium.
The regular bar (with special “80 for Brady” cocktails) and concession areas also will be open.
More surprises will happen, and there will be “80 for Brady” promo item prize raffles, too. Social media photos can be taken in front of the “80 for Brady” super-sized lobby poster.
Tickets are $9, $8 for seniors, children/students, teachers and active military.
Seats at tables can be reserved. You must talk to the box office to make these special reservations. Call 603-532-8888.