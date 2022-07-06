A group of talented young musicians from the Paul Green Rock Academy will prove their mettle on a New Hampshire stage with a musical legend backing them up.
Jon Anderson, former lead singer of progressive rock band Yes, and 20 students from the Paul Green Rock Academy will kick off a summer tour July 7 at The Flying Monkey Performing Arts Center in Plymouth.
The Paul Green Rock Academy, a performance-based music school based in Philadelphia and Wilton, Conn., will present a set list that reflects Anderson’s prog-rock influences.
The group will perform Yes’ fifth studio album, “Close To the Edge,” in its entirety to celebrate its 50th anniversary, and perform other Yes classics like “Roundabout,” “Starship Trooper,” “Don’t Kill the Whale,” “I’ve Seen All Good People” and “Heart of the Sunrise.”
Anderson’s solo material, deep cuts and mashups featuring work by Led Zeppelin and Lenny Kravitz will round out the show.
Paul Green, founder of Paul Green Rock Academy, says their version of “Close to the Edge” might vary from the studio version, but it will be no less electric.
“It’s gonna be a little too fast, it’s gonna be a little noisy. And I think it’s going to be aiming to capture that sort of youthful energy that guests had in ‘73,” says Green.
The students will tour with Anderson for about a month and take turns on the stage. Green says the production resembles “a Broadway play,” with bass players and drummers switching out so that everyone gets a chance to perform.
“We’re very blessed to have three really good kid drummers at all times, because the kids rotate it. You get all these neat mixes of different flavors, or different approaches from the kids,” Green says.
For his part, Anderson says he enjoys the organized chaos.
“You can’t have 20 people on stage. So you get 10 at a time. There’s this mad rush behind me. Everybody’s changing places. It’s fantastic,” says Anderson, adding that having students perform mashups “pushes them into different boundaries.”
Old friends, Anderson and Green met in 2003 at a documentary premier on the original “School of Rock.” As a Yes fan, Green jumped at the chance to meet Anderson, and they hit it off.
For that first collaboration nearly 20 years ago, Anderson at first suggested the students play a less complex, more radio-friendly Yes tune, “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”
But Green says Anderson was “blown away ear to ear” when he heard students perform the rapid-fire, energetic, 11-minute-long “Heart of the Sunrise” at soundcheck. Soon after, Anderson joined the students for an East Coast tour that Green called “kind of magical.”
That’s when Anderson realized the value of performing with younger, more inexperienced people.
“It’s like a breath of fresh air because they’re just learning at that point,” says Anderson.
Years later, after Green opened the Paul Green Rock Academy, the two regrouped for more touring.
Anderson brings real-world experience to the students’ burgeoning stage presence by teaching them how to move around, dance and step right up to the mic to engage the audience.
Anderson says he’ll tell them, “OK, now you got to move as though you’re a rock star,” and sometimes the students are taken aback by the “showbiz.”
Regardless, the students bravely follow his lead.
“And they do, they jump around like lunatics,” Anderson says.
Through these collaborations, Green says Anderson gets to relive that youthful energy.
“I think it reminds him of how this music used to be played live. And I think he really loves that,” says Green.
Anderson says he sees the same potential in these new musicians that he had when he first started playing at 10.
“I’m so grateful working with teenagers. And if you get a chance to come see the show, you should come because it’s really good,” Anderson says.
Green, a guitar player, bass player and drum coach, says his school offers something that aspiring musicians can’t get just from watching how-to videos on YouTube. And getting the chance to work with rock legends like Anderson is a powerful incentive when motivating students to practice their craft.
“(The tours) are the organizing principle of my curriculum. So I can tell a kid ‘practice an hour a day, five days a week,’ — maybe they’ll do it, maybe they won’t. But if I say to a kid ‘practice an hour a day, five days a week, we’re touring with Jon Anderson this summer,’ they will. This gives us the impetus to get these kids rehearsing.”
And the exposure doesn’t hurt.
“It’s delightful for them. They’re these 13-, 18-year-old kids, playing really great venues. We’re playing the Performing Arts Center in New Hampshire, we’re playing 1,300-seat theaters. It’s really just a wonderful thing,” Green says.
Much like Dewey Finn in the 2003 movie “School of Rock,” Green holds the drums in high esteem as the backbone of a band’s sound.
“Give me a good drummer and a mediocre band otherwise, and we can work wonders. But give me a great band with a mediocre drummer, and you’re sort of starting from behind,” Green says.
As with anything, practice makes perfect.
“If you practice in a focused and dedicated way, and learn to listen really well, not only to the music you’re going to play, but the music that inspired it, you’ll get really good as a musician really fast,” says Green.
Anderson praised Green’s ability to guide the students toward becoming bona fide musicians.
“Paul Green is the man. He’s like a mad scientist. And he has a beautiful way with them. He’s quite brilliant, to be honest,” says Anderson.
Green says about 25 years ago, influences from ‘90s bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden made it easier for students to grasp the power of earlier acts like Bad Brains or Black Sabbath.
Green mentioned a 14-year-old student from Pittsburgh who had never heard of the Beatles or King Crimson before coming to the Academy.
“She was a real theater kid, but she quickly has grown to love this. She does a big acoustic guitar solo in the show. The power of hard work is stunning with kids,” Green says.
“It’s my life’s work. And I really love doing it,” he adds.
Green says rock ‘n’ roll isn’t all about rebellion and “sticking it to the man,” but it is about craftsmanship, working hard and practicing a lot.
“The Beatles went to Hamburg and played covers for years. People know Eddie (Van Halen) as a shredder, but he’s maybe the best rhythm guitar player of all time. That really just comes from going out and playing existing music and learning from it. And that’s what we try to get,” says Green.
“If anyone can do it, it’s probably not worth doing. Aim for the things that take work and dedication,” Green says.
Anderson also had some basic advice for budding musicians.
“Most of the time it’s: Watch my hands, speed up, slow down, speed up, slow down. And if anything goes wrong with the music: Drum solo.”
The Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy tour comes to Flying Monkey Movie House & Performing Center on Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m.. The Flying Monkey is at 39 S. Main Street, Plymouth. Call 603-536-2551 or visit www.flyingmonkeynh.com and www.paulgreenrock.com/ for more information.