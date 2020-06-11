As a high schooler, Jon Nolan always knew that the Stone Church in Newmarket was the place where music happened.
After forming a band that later became known as Say ZuZu, Nolan and his bandmates performed at the Stone Church for the first time in the late 1980s.
As Say ZuZu’s popularity grew, Nolan and the band ended up touring the world, but in their heyday during the 1990s they returned to their hometown music venue whenever possible.
The Stone Church, along with the Press Room in Portsmouth, were considered home bases for the four-member band, but it was also a place that drew names like Bonnie Raitt, Phish and countless others.
Like other musicians, Nolan has fond memories of his days performing at the Stone Church, which marks its half-century milestone in 2020. He talked to the Union Leader earlier this spring about his experiences there.
“I think in my mind and certainly in my band’s mind and the scene at the time, the Stone Church was the spiritual center of the music community in Seacoast New Hampshire. It was a home,” said the 47-year-old former frontman, who still lives in Newmarket.
He remembers showing up when the place was heated by a wood stove. It was freezing and he could barely feel his hands. But then the wood stove would crank up the heat and people became too hot.
Say ZuZu played its farewell shows at the Stone Church, and after the band broke up in 2003, Nolan continued to perform on his own in 2004.
“As a musician and as a fan, I’ve seen magic happen in that room over and over again. … It was a special place for us. It was a special place to make music. For us, it was a common experience, and it was also a focal point for community, musically and otherwise. It was really a place where people became tethered together and it happened to be around music and cheer and a couple of beers,” Nolan said.
The Stone Church, like so many stages across the Granite State, shut down when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but Nolan was glad to learn that the Stone Church had reopened last week with a new series of outdoor concerts.
“I don’t think people realize how delicate our arts infrastructure is, and how intertwined it is with all the other businesses we hope to see recover. We could all certainly use a little bit more joy and connection. The Stone Church has been in that business for 50 years. I’m not at all surprised to see that they are getting back at it! I will be there in the crowd. The socially distanced crowd!”
Bob Halperin
The Stone Church was the first place where Portsmouth blues musician Bob Halperin, 65, played when he moved to New England in 1978.
He continued to perform there until about 1990.
“It was a real kind of gathering place for mostly acoustic musicians, but not exclusively,” he said. “I met a lot of people there that I know now. All these places were kind of matrices for people who played music to meet each other.”
One of his most memorable experiences was opening for singer-songwriter Jesse Winchester.
“That was a big night,” he said.
After performing with bands at the Stone Church, Halperin said one day he approached a former owner to ask about doing a solo gig.
He was told that he probably wouldn’t draw an audience going solo, and if he didn’t bring a crowd then no one would make any money.
“That was the first time that I could ever recall a club owner actually being straight with me,” he said. “I was very grateful to him for it. It was the best rejection I ever had.”