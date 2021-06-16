B roadway star N’Kenge is taking the stage at the Music Hall in Portsmouth Friday night to pay tribute to a handful of iconic Black music greats, as well as one 19th-century Dover-born opera singer who is getting a long overdue encore of sorts.
“There’s no hill too high to climb, and these women certainly have climbed Mount Everest and beyond,” N’Kenge said in a phone interview from her home base in Jersey City, N.J.
N’Kenge herself has a long roster of achievements. She’s performed at Carnegie Hall, sung the national anthem at Madison Square Garden and created a buzz as the original Mary Wells in Broadway’s “Motown: The Musical.”
She’s an opera singer with cross-genre appeal, or as she jokes, “a classically trained singer doing Broadway,” with jazz, pop, soul and gospel sprinkled in along the way.
N’Kenge will be covering songs by seminal artists including Aretha Franklin, who demanded and earned “Respect” in the late 1960s; Cynthia Erivo, who starred in and sang the anthemic “Stand Up” for the 2019 “Harriet” biopic; and powerhouse Alicia Keys, whose latest single, “Underdog,” is a shout-out to all those working to better their lives.
But there’s another opera singer referenced in Friday’s setlist that isn’t as well-known to modern-day audiences: soprano Nellie Brown Mitchell, whose sweeping voice filled churches and concert halls in New England and beyond in the mid- to late 1800s.
“(Mitchell) was a phenomenal singer, an entrepreneur, a music director and an inventor at a time when Black women were only expected to be servants,” N’Kenge said in an announcement of her Seacoast tour stop.
Marking Juneteenth
The concert is part of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire’s (BHTNH) Juneteenth celebration, which runs today through Saturday. The theme this year is “Found Lineage: Celebrating African American Roots and Branches.”
Virtual and in-person events are planned, including workshops, panel discussions and a closing ceremony featuring a “Dance of the Ancestors: Ritual, Chant, Drumming and Movement” downtown at the Portsmouth African Burying Ground.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, as the end of slavery in the United States because that was the day, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect, that U.S. Army troops took over Galveston Island in Texas to free still-enslaved people.
Taking the stage
For N’Kenge, Friday’s concert is poignant for many reasons. It’s not only the first time she will get to perform in front of a live audience in about a year due to COVID-19 shutdowns, but it comes amidst a renewed focus on civil rights.
“Especially with the Black Lives Matter movement. I was also a part of those marches in New York City, and to be educating my daughter, who is 6 years old, and trying to bring a spotlight on these unsung heroes (in music) … It’s an honor to be part of this celebration,” she said.
It’s also a reminder that there is work yet to be done, said state Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, a board member of the BHTNH.
There is a facet of Granite State history that hasn’t simply been forgotten; it’s been erased, he said.
“New England did a lot in the 19th century and into the 20th century to kind of bleach its history,” Watters said. “This is why the recovery work has been going on for decades.”
Watters hopes for a more inclusive sense of history here in New Hampshire. He and the Rev. Bob Thompson, also a BHTNH board member, recently did a virtual tour of Concord’s Black heritage, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2U6tfXz.
Watters also is part of an effort to get Mitchell’s name engraved on a stone in Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover, where the opera singer, who died in 1924 in Roxbury, Mass., is buried with her husband, Lt. Charles L. Mitchell, a Civil War hero who served in the famous 55th Regiment in Massachusetts.
“What is so extraordinary about her is not only her own career but also the family she comes from. I suspect her parents (Charles and Martha Brown) were likely prominent in the abolitionist community in Dover. Her brother (Edward Everett Brown), was a lawyer, anti-lynching activist in Boston and one of the first two Black members of the Massachusetts legislature,” Watters said.
A star in the making
Mitchell, who was born in 1845, earned a degree from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston in 1879. She was a popular voice in church music programs, first as a soloist at the Free-Will Baptist Church in Dover and then Grace Church in Haverhill, Mass, and later as music director at the Bloomfield Street Church in Boston.
She hit her stride in her stage career first with the James Bergen’s Star Concert Company and then with her own Nellie Brown Mitchell Concert Company, which also featured her sister, Ednah Brown.
In addition, Mitchell, a pianist, taught at the Hedding Chautauqua Summer School in Epping for a number of years, and after retiring from the stage around 1900, focused on private teaching. She’s credited with inventing the “Phoneterion,” a device for vocal students learning technique and how to position their tongues.
N’Kenge says it’s often unsung teachers who are the best at spotting and shaping young voices. She got her start when her fifth-grade teacher put her on stage as Peppermint Patty in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Still, N’Kenge’s biggest inspiration remains her mother, Annette Hoffman, a real “go-getter” who started a talent staffing agency in her apartment in Bronx, N.Y. with just a telephone and a typewriter and built it into one of the most successful African-American woman-owned businesses in New York state. Over 25 years, her mother expanded Simpson Personnel Services Inc. — the name reflects her first marriage — into a second New York office as well as one in Tampa, Fla.
“I watched her grow her own agency from the ground up and employ thousands of employees over the years, while giving back to the community,” N’Kenge said. “I had wonderful women role models.”
N’Kenge is an innovator in her own career as artist, performer, vocal coach and producer. She’s set to originate the roll of “The Moon” in Broadway’s revival of “Caroline, or Change” and she’s at work on creating and starring in a Broadway-bound musical about actress, singer and dancer Dorothy Dandridge, who in 1954 was the first African-American film star to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in “Carmen Jones.”