July 4 fireworks postponed in several communities Staff Report Jul 2, 2023 Jul 2, 2023 Updated 5 min ago

Fireworks shows are postponed due to the rain. Union Leader file

Fireworks planned for Monday night have been postponed in both Manchester and Portsmouth. Portsmouth will hold its festivities on Wednesday and Manchester on Thursday. 

Manchester 

The Independence Day Celebration will take place at Arms Park with fireworks set to begin around 9:30 p.m.The organizers recommend bringing your own chairs and picnic dinner. Pets and alcoholic beverages or glass bottles are not allowed. Portable toilets will be available."Monday's forecast includes rain and the planned rain date of Wednesday does not look much better for outdoor events," organizers wrote.

Portsmouth 

Portsmouth will now hold its fireworks on Wednesday because of the "high probability of persistent thunderstorms."Fireworks and family events will start at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Leary Field on Parrott Avenue. Restricted parking will go into effect at noon.Parrott Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 7 p.m. and Junkins Avenue will be closed to vehicles starting at 8 p.m.The celebration is an alcohol-free, family-friendly event.

Other events have been postponed or canceled due to the weather:

Amherst: Moved from Monday, July 3 to Sunday, July 9
Laconia: Sunday's Independence Day Celebration was canceled. Fireworks have been moved to Wednesday at Opechee Park at 9 p.m.
Jackson: Sunday's fireworks show rescheduled for Sept. 3 to kick off the fall foliage season