Kane Brown made an immediate impression on the country music scene in 2015 when his debut single, “Used To Love You Sober,” went Top 15 on the country singles chart.
It turned out to be only a teaser for what was to come, as his 2016 self-titled full-length album and 2019 follow-up full-length release, “Experiment,” each topped Billboard magazine’s country album chart.
Since then the singer and songwriter, who plays the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford at 7 p.m. both today and Friday, has a steady stream of singles, some of which are collected on his 2020 EP, “Mixtape Vol. 1.” That project finds him branching out on collaborations with major artists from both country and other genres.
His track with Chris Young, “Famous Friends” (the title track to Young’s current album), topped Billboard’s 2021’s year-end Country Airplay Songs chart.
Only one of the seven songs on “Mixtape Vol. 1,” the frisky “BFE,” is a purely country tune. Otherwise, Brown mixed in elements of hip-hop, pop and soul on the easy-going “Be Like That,” which featured guest vocals from Swae Lee and Khalid. “Cool Again” is an easy-going mix of beachy pop and hip-hop. Brown co-wrote “Last Time I Say Sorry” with John Legend and duets with the singer on this soulful ballad. “Didn’t Know What Love” echoes Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets” before taking a soulful turn for the chorus.
Since releasing the “Mixtape” EP, Brown has notched another No. 1 single in “One Mississippi” and just released a new single, “Leave You Alone.”
In an email interview, Brown discusses his music, current tour and an in-progress album.
What’s your set list going to be like for this tour?
We’re going to mix it up each night, but I’m excited to get out on the road and play some of the new songs — and some of the songs from the last project that we haven’t gotten to play yet for the fans since we weren’t able to tour (in 2020) with everything going on. The reaction to some of the new stuff has been so great.
You didn’t have a lot of shows under your belt when you released the 2015 EP “Closer” and your self-titled album. How have you developed as a performer over the past five years or so?
I think I’ve learned a lot and gotten to try more each time we go out on the road... I feel like you can always learn something from other artists. I’ve gotten to be on the road and perform with so many people I admire. It was great to see how they connect with fans (but) to also find your own lane with what you do in your show.
What was life like during the pandemic for you, your wife Katelyn and baby daughter Kingsley?
I think (that) year was hard for everyone, but there were things I was grateful for. We missed being out on the road, but with Kingsley being so young there were so many moments I got to see that I might have missed out on if we were out on tour. Watching her grow and learn has been amazing.
You’ve had an interesting range of guests on your songs — John Legend, Khalid, Swae Lee, Nelly, Becky G. and now blackbear, among others. How do you go about choosing artists for collborations?
There isn’t one set way. With Marshmello, we connected after the American Music Awards. With John Legend, we connected while on set on “The Voice,” when I was a mentor and musical guest. I’ve always been a big fan of Camilla and Khalid, and with Becky G, that was great to just add that whole other level creatively with our song.
Is a new album in the works? I know collaborating was harder to do because people couldn’t get together in person for a good while.
We’ve been working on new music and a new album. We released “Memory” with blackbear and will have some more for everyone soon.
Do you have a different idea about the kinds of songs that are most authentically you now? In other words, has your definition of what a Kane Brown song is evolved?
I think I’ve grown up a lot. When I wrote my debut album I wasn’t married yet, I wasn’t a father yet, and there was also much I had to say that I hadn’t gotten to say yet to people, like with songs like “Learning.” I’ve grown and learned since then but I still feel like deep down I am still the same person and want to connect people.