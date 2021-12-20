KEENE — After 31 years, Keene Chamber Orchestra founder, director, conductor and pianist Eric Stumacher is stepping down to put his energy toward a project that is using music to further the cause of peace in the world.
“The Keene Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1990, 31 years is a monstrously long time to be in charge of anything, let alone a nonprofit,” Stumacher said Monday.
The orchestra is currently in a time of transition, Stumacher said, which, combined with the ongoing pandemic and the death of his wife, orchestra violinist Kathy Stumacher in July, has Stumacher redirecting his energy to the Sonad Project, which he also founded.
“People love the Keene Chamber Orchestra and they attend concerts vigorously and they support it so there is a case for continuing it if they desire to do so. There is certainly an opportunity for the younger generation which, in a positive way, does things differently, to take the orchestra in a new direction,” Stumacher said. “I also realized partially because of the passing of Kathy, my wife, I didn’t want to do that anymore,” he said of moving the orchestra ever further into the future. “I have a lot more left in the tank, but I don’t want to burn it up in that endeavor.”
Eric and Kathy Stumacher were married the same year he founded the Keene Chamber Orchestra, and she was a huge driving force behind it, he said.
“I basically started it with her strong assistance,” he said. “She was a big force of energy for the orchestra, which she loved. … She was always there doing behind-the-scenes work. She was a fine violinist in the violin section and did administrative work and she was a powerful force — for love and encouragement and positivity — and I think people were drawn to her in that way throughout the entire time of the orchestra.”
The orchestra includes “professional musicians and talented skilled student musicians of all ages, ranging from high school to people who are retired,” he said.
“The Keene Chamber Orchestra performed, generally, three to four pairs of concerts per season, which is a decent amount for an orchestra. They were well attended and well supported and they were a joy with lots of fantastic music,” Stumacher said.
Stumacher was also the founder, pianist, and executive and artistic director of the Apple Hill Chamber Players and Apple Hill’s Playing for Peace Project, from which he resigned in October 2007 to found the Sonad Project. Stumacher is currently the director of the Sonad Project and pianist/director of the Sonad Chamber Orchestra.
“I’m pulled in this other direction, the Sonad Project, which includes orchestra concerts as well,” he said.
The Sonad Project draws “top-level musicians from all over the world,” he said, and aims to further peace in the world.
The Sonad Project has done summer workshops and summer concerts in the Monadnock Region, Stumacher said, and he would like to expand with more concerts in the region throughout the year.
“We did a series of workshops, which were primarily, but not exclusively chamber music workshops,” Stumacher said, adding the project has also done art and creative writing workshops as well as a way of expanding its model.
The Sonad Project has also toured Jerusalem and Palestine, he said, and has many Palestinians and Israelis involved with the project.
“That’s where my energy is going to go. We want to inspire learning and teaching ourselves to collaborate and go forward as a species with a chance for survival. And a planet we would like to have survive as well,” he said. “I think we’ve been blessed with the energy and vibrancy to get people interested in our positive message and it seems like an important mission to follow.”
Stumacher, 75, lives in Winchester. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and The Juilliard School.