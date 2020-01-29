KEENE — Join Elsa, Anna and Olaf downtown at the 18th Annual Keene Ice & Snow Festival on Saturday.
The free event, organized by the Keene Downtown Group, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet participating ice carvers, along with characters from the hit animated “Frozen” films.
In addition, a face-painting activity will take place in the Marriott Fairfield Hotel lobby, the Roaming Railroad Train Ride will offer rides off Railroad Street and look for donuts and maple syrup, plus bonfire s’mores.
The frozen sculptures to be lit at 4 p.m. for night-time viewing as well.