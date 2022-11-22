They’re not your average musical instruments: Zippo lighters. Grocery carts. Trash can lids. Push brooms. Truck inner tubes. Sinks, hub caps, radiators and traffic signs.
Welcome to the world of “Stomp,” the not-your-average percussion group coming Nov. 29-30 to the newly renovated Colonial Performing Arts Center in downtown Keene.
Combining dance, theater and music, cast members use everyday objects and their own bodies to drum up rhythms and pound out beats, delivering all with a frenzied physicality that has become a trademark of the group over the past two decades.
“It’s not necessarily the easiest show on your body,” allows Jordan Brooks, who plays the character Sarge in “Stomp” productions.
Shows typically have eight characters, with Sarge usually appearing first, sweeping the stage with a broom and occasionally soliciting the audience to join the action with clapping.
Sarge is soon joined by the rest of the cast, all pushing brooms that quickly evolve into percussion instruments as they pound, swoosh, tap and whirl the objects in a preview of the musical adventures to come.
There’s a percussive display where characters’ waists are encircled by massive inner tubes that become drum heads they pound with hand-held sticks.
There are dance numbers where characters stomp about the stage atop trash barrels attached to their feet. And “fight” scenes that look like martial arts with broomsticks.
One new routine — and recently revised in advance of the Keene show — utilizes suitcases, especially the four-wheeled variety, for music-making.
Unlike other performance arts companies like Blue Man Group, “Stomp” uses no electronics or synthetic sounds. “Everything you hear is happening onstage,” says Brooks, who is also the group’s rehearsal director. “It’s just making music with the actual objects we have onstage. You could turn the entire sound system off and you would still have a show.”
Nor is there any dialogue. The names given to cast members — like Sarge, Particle Man, Mozzie, Potato Head, Cornish — are meant to help them get into character rather than respond to each other verbally.
Wordlessness, however, only contributes to the onstage interaction. Audience members quickly learn, for example, that Potato Head and Mozzie do not get along. In a scene where Potato Head deposits sand in front of each character, he puts only a sprinkling in front of Mozzie, who later retaliates by bonking Potato Head in the head with a rubber mallet.
Cast members come from a variety of backgrounds, from modern dance to acrobatics to hip hop, and travel with a physical therapist to tend to any medical issues.
Brooks belonged to two drum and bugle corps as a young man and went on to study classical jazz, contemporary and world music at Berklee College of Music in Boston. He later earned a master’s degree in music at New York University, studying under such renowned instructors as Valerie Naranjo, a major percussionist for Broadway’s “The Lion King.”
He had his sights on becoming a Broadway drummer when he happened to see a listing for ‘Stomp’ auditions and thought, “I might as well do this audition while I’m trying to get to Broadway.”
That was six years ago, and he hasn’t looked back.
“It’s super fun,” he says. “My craziest memory is from when I was in New York and I was taking a subway to the theater and I realized I was practicing with Zippos (flicking them rhythmically). I never would have thought that after all my training I would be practicing for a show with Zippos on a subway.”
Stomping grounds“Stomp” was created in 1991 in the United Kingdom by Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell, who remain managers. The group began its run at the Orpheum Theatre in New York City in 1994, quickly won an Obie Award and other honors, and launched a tour group that same year.
“Stomp” has appeared in an episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and had a cameo appearance in the sitcom “Mad About You,” among other TV and film credits, and has been seen by millions of viewers worldwide.
On tour, “Stomp” performs in about three cities a week, according to Brooks.
The Keene visit will take place at a 98-year-old live performance center, originally designed for vaudeville and film, that has been transformed into the Colonial Performing Arts Center, where major enhancements have been made to the stage and backstage areas.
“Due to our prior technical inadequacies, we were turned down multiple times over the years by the ‘Stomp’ tour,” says Alec Doyle, executive director at the center. “Our newly increased stage depth, addition of structural steel and contemporary rigging have changed all that, enabling us to present ‘Stomp’ — a first for the Monadnock region.”
The changes stem from a $12.5 million capital campaign that started two years ago.
It led to the purchase of a building on Commercial Street, which was transformed into a smaller venue called the Showroom that opened last year, and major renovations and expansion of the historic main theater on Main Street, which opened its doors in April.
Mark Bodin, president of the Savings Bank of Walpole in Keene, says the bank rented the Showroom for a catered party to celebrate coming out of the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the smaller venue is expected to bring in “smaller bands and acts that never would have performed in our area before.”
The bank is a longtime financial supporter of the Colonial. “It’s not just a charitable donation,” says Bodin. “It’s an investment because it’s such a vital part of our community.”
Improvements at the main theater included increasing the stage depth to 30 feet, increasing the height of the stage house to allow battens to fly out to 52 feet, new lighting and sound systems and new artist dressing rooms.
“Our programming had historically been defined by the physical limitations of a theater which was designed for vaudeville productions and film,” says Doyle.
“This project has brought the Colonial Performing Arts Center into the 21st century, enabling us to host Broadway touring shows, large music acts, dance companies, and events that require circus-type aerial rigging.”
“Stomp” is the first large production to come to the center since the renovations, according to Martha Haas, director of marketing and communications, but more are scheduled — including “Legally Blonde — the Musical!” next spring.
Christopher Hamblet, president of the Keene electrical contracting firm F.H. Hamblet Inc. and the third generation in his family to run the company, says Hamblet Inc. has supported the Colonial financially for years and also worked on the renovations.
“What the public sees is a renovated lobby, ticket booth and bathrooms,” he says.
“But the real action is from the stage back. The audio was upgraded, the video was upgraded, as well as the place where the talent comes in. Now it’s like this showplace back there.”
Hamblet says he recently sponsored a sold-out performance of the Led Zepplin tribute band Get the Led Out and performers “were quite impressed with the upgrades, I heard.”
He says he is looking forward to seeing “Stomp,” which he calls “an absolute party” and “a lot of fun.”
Brooks says he particularly looks forward to seeing families and young children at performances, and notes he often sees youngsters tapping out rhythms on random objects as they leave a venue.
“We’re trying to create this magical moment every time we’re onstage,” he says.
He adds that he hopes Keene audiences enjoy the group’s creativity “and hopefully leave inspired and with this energy you can take home with you. The reason the show is still running and can translate anywhere in the world is because there’s no language barrier. It’s just the rhythm of life we’re exploring on stage.”