KEENE — After a two-year closure, the Colonial Performing Arts Center’s hallmark stage reopens Friday with an 8 p.m. concert Friday by Americana group The Wailin’ Jennys.
“As everybody comes out of this malaise, the Colonial is going to play this enormous role in regenerating the region and downtown Keene — economically and spiritually,” said Alec Doyle, the venue’s executive director.
A grand reopening celebration is in the works for the fall and a 100th-anniversary celebration for the theater will take place in 2024. Meantime, the spring season on the center’s main stage will continue April 16 with the Prince tribute band Purple Xperience, followed by Melissa Etheridge on April 19, comedian Bob Marley on May 14 and Evil Woman, a tribute to ELO, on May 21 at the Colonial.
It’s a scaled-down spring season, since many large dance and Broadway-touring companies still are holding back from touring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Doyle said.
The 2023 season will be closer to normal; however, it may not be till 2024 till the Colonial’s lineup is back to what it had been pre-pandemic times, he said.
New look
Doyle is excited to unveil the results of a $12.5 renovation and expansion project at the main theater this week. The stage is 12 feet deeper than it was and the roof was raised about 12 feet in order to accommodate a steel grid and rigging. It’s all part of an effort to better accommodate large productions.
The project also has revamped the lobby, enlarging it and making it handicapped-accessible while retaining the style of the nearly 100-year-old theater.
“We consciously retrieved and protected a number of the interesting historical architectural pieces,” Doyle said.
This includes the original ticketing cages, which are now on display in the concession side of the lobby. It’s in the perfect spot for a selfie, he said.
Like many of the “accent pieces” saved for display, the old ticketing cages reflect the original gold and beige colors of the theater and include original muse motifs.
“This is a neo-colonial theater, (with a) classical, colonial look,” he said.
The main stage is reopening with just a few fewer seats, Doyle said. The theater is losing about a dozen seats — from 920 to 905 — in order to create more accessible seating as well as space for visiting artists’ electronic equipment.
“We’ve never had a dedicated area for a light and sound board,” Doyle said.
The renovation project also included the creation of a smaller venue — the Showroom, a 140-seat theater located behind the original Main Street building. Upcoming shows include Keene Lions Club: A Night of Song and Dance April 8 and 9; comedy hypnotist Frank Santos Jr. April 16 and comedian Jimmy Tingle April 30.
For more information, visit thecolonial.org or call 603-352-2033.