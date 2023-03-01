It’s the season when high adventure and cross-culture gems are hitting the touring film festival circuit.
Here in New Hampshire, there are a handful of screenings, festivals and chances for behind-the-scenes chats coming up in March and April.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights:
The New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival will roll out the New Hampshire or New England premieres of 11 independent and foreign films at various Granite State locations from March 16 to 26.
There will be in-person showings in Bedford, Concord, Hooksett, Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth.
Included in the mix is “Israel Swings for Gold,” which screens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Southern New Hampshire University’s Mara Auditorium in Hooksett.
Director Seth Kramer will discuss his documentary about the 2021 Israeli Olympic Baseball team, an underdog club of mostly Jewish-American ballplayers not expected to go far in international competition.
Many of the featured Olympians, including former Red Sox and New Hampshire Fisher Cat catcher Ryan Lavarnway, are competing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic which begins March 7.
Info: nhjewishfilmfestival.com.
Get the heart racing with two adrenaline-pumping film festivals at The Music Hall in Portsmouth.
The Chestnut Street venue welcomes two slates of outdoor adventure this month — the Women’s Adventure Film Tour at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, and then a visit from the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
Both offer inspiring glimpses of courage and a love of landscapes, cultures and sporting thrills.
For a film festival with a dash of activism, Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire offers the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at The Music Hall on Friday, April 14. The films swirl around conservation, water, energy, climate change, agriculture and the environment.
Info: themusichall.org.
Get both sides of the coin flip at Red River Theatres, 11 S. Main St., Concord, this week.
Stop here for a look at Oscar-nominated short films today through Saturday at the theater.
Or go for “80 for Brady,” in which four silver-haired friends (Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field) take a life-changing Super Bowl trip to cheer on the GOAT, Tom Brady. The movie screens multiple times today and Friday.
Info: redrivertheatres.org.
