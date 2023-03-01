Going for gold

In this image from Seth Kramer’s film “Israel Swings for Gold,” Israel’s baseball team recorded their own experiences in Tokyo’s Olympic Village, offering a glimpse of both struggles and victories.

 PROVIDED BY NEW HAMPSHIRE JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL

It’s the season when high adventure and cross-culture gems are hitting the touring film festival circuit.

Here in New Hampshire, there are a handful of screenings, festivals and chances for behind-the-scenes chats coming up in March and April.