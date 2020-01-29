PLYMOUTH — Comedians and friends Kerri Louise, Kelly MacFarland and Christine Hurley present “A Mother of a Comedy Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St.
Each will share specific details on why being a mom isn’t easy.
Kerri Louise, who brought her stand-up show to ”Gotham Live” on AXS-TV, was a regular correspondent on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” and that lead her to be a guest on the very first episode of “The Dr. OZ” Show. She went all the way to the finals in the hit show “Last Comic Standing.” Other guest appearances include TV Guide’s “Stand-Up In Stilettos,” NBC’s “The Apprentice,” “The Montel Show,” Nickelodeon’s “NickMom Night Out,” Comedy Central, NBC’s “Access Hollywood” and ABC’s “The View.”
Hurley’s maiden voyage into the world of stand-up comedy was an open audition in New York City for Nick at Nite’s “America’s Funniest Mom.” She was selected to be a finalist on the nationally televised show. Since then she’s quickly become a favorite in the Boston comedy world. She just got a standing ovation at Denis Leary’s “Comics Come Home.”
MacFarland is an experienced stand-up comedian, currently touring clubs and colleges across the country and has entertained U.S. troops overseas. She first runner-up in the 2009 Boston Comedy Festival, and performed at Boston Calling 2016 and 2017. Most recently, Kelly was part of the Top 100 Comedians of “Last Comic Standing” Season 9, and won first in the professional category of the Ladies of Laughter 2016 competition.
Tickets to the Plymouth show are $20-$30. For more information, call 536-2551 or go to flyingmonkeyNH.com.