Since he first took command of the fictional starship USS Enterprise in 1966, William Shatner has boldly gone to the far reaches of the universe, but it wasn’t until 2021 that the actor got a sobering real-life view of Earth.
“Something I learned first-hand is how tiny the rock we’re living on is, and how fragile the whole connection is,” said Shatner.
At 90, he set the record last year as the oldest person in space after a suborbital flight inside Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos’ New Shepard crew capsule.
“If you think about the usable air around the planet — if you’re going 2,500 miles an hour, by the time you say, ‘One, two, three,’ you’re out of the life-giving area of the Earth. How tenuous is that?”
Shatner didn’t expect to have such a visceral reaction to his 10-minute flight from the West Texas launch site into space and back again on Oct. 12, 2021. He was one of four passengers to see a majestic blue sky give way to vast blackness just outside of Earth’s atmosphere, and it left him feeling some sadness.
“We’re destroying it,” he said of pollution taking its toll on the planet. “I couldn’t stop weeping for a couple of hours. I didn’t know why. I didn’t put it together until later as I began to think about it.”
Trekkie alert
Though he’s fielding lots of questions lately about his own space flight, it’s Shatner’s “Star Trek” fanbase that is fueling his return to the Granite State on March 3, where’s he’ll do a Q&A at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord after a remastered screening of 1982’s “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”
He did a similar program at the Capitol Center four years ago, when he got the equivalent of the keys to the city. Concord Mayor Jim Bouley signed a proclamation declaring May 18, 2018, as “Khan!cord Day” – a reference to Kirk’s nemesis, a vengeance-seeking “genetically superior tyrant” played by Richardo Montalban.
Concord eateries and merchants served up Star Trek- themed promotions, and the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center even offered patrons a discounted admission fee if they showed up in costume.
For his part, Shatner said he’s used to getting just as many questions about his own life and career as those about Kirk’s personality, motivations and ruminations. Fans’ queries run the gamut from grand, existential questions to why a particular element in a scene played out like it did – why did Kirk say that, what was with that costume choice, and just why are Tribbles so prolific?
“If you’ve been around as long as I have, the facts kind of wedge their way into consciousness,” Shatner said with a laugh. “Audience members submit questions that have bothered them for either five minutes or their lifetime.”
That voice …
In a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon, Shatner’s voice and cadence are instantly recognizable — an ethereal stream of ruminations punctuated by unexpected jabs of emphasis or trailing syllables that hover in the air for a beat or two.
It’s a style he’s parlayed into numerous television and movie projects, earning two Emmy Awards for work on “Boston Legal” and “The Practice,” and a string of TV commercials, including two with Granite State ties.
In a spot that aired during the Super Bowl earlier this month, Shatner does voiceover commentary as Lindsay Lohan works out at Planet Fitness, whose headquarters are in Hampton. Shatner’s also done pitch work for SoClean, a Peterborough-based health-tech company that markets disinfecting systems for sleep-disorder equipment and items like smartphones and key fobs.
In addition, Shatner has put his quirky touch on a string of spoken-word albums over the years, at first doing monologue-type renderings of pop-song lyrics, including Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and the Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” and then working on collaborations with Ben Folds, who crafted the music for Shatner’s “Has Been” release in 2004.
Shatner’s latest set of prose poetry, served up with a wry sensibility and theatrical flourish, is featured in his autobiographical album “Bill,” which was released last fall and features some big-name guests serving up musical backdrops and embellishments to Shatner’s musings: Joe Walsh on “Made in the Shade,” Joe Jonas” on “Clouds of Guilt,” Brad Paisley on “So Far From the Moon” and Robert Randolph on “Just Forgive.”
Meanwhile, Shatner’s latest screen venture is 2021’s comedy “Senior Moment,” with Jean Smart and Christoper Lloyd. It’s about a retired NASA test pilot who gets caught racing his convertible around Palm Springs and loses his license. His foray into public transportation brings in a love interest and renewal in life.
He’s also in a third season of the half-hour talk show “I Don’t Understand,” a nod to his own curiosity about the world’s scientific mysteries. The Russian state-controlled international TV network, RT America, bought out the rights to the show.