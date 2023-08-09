Summer is here, but even when Hampton Beach is cold and quiet in the off season, enquiries about the annual Children’s Festival come in like waves.
Hampton Area Chamber President John Nyhan said the office starts fielding questions as early as January about the mid-August event.
“Families as far away as New York and Pennsylvania come to Hampton Beach for that week,” says Nyhan, who also helms the NH Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, which includes local and regional chamber of commerce leaders from across the state.
From Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18, kids ages 4 to 12 will be treated to live entertainment of every stripe at the Seashell Stage, including magicians, jugglers and dance groups.
He estimates that about 200 children and their families are expected to visit the festival daily to experience a wide variety of performers and entertainers.
The free, five-day celebration, now in its 15th year, includes a scavenger hunt, beach cleanup, free mini golf at Buc’s Lagoon and touch-a-truck events. It all culminates with the popular children’s costume parade, plus a special treat, on the last day.
“At the end of the parade, all of them are excited about coming up to the stage itself and picking out a toy. It’s so rewarding … to see the positive facial expressions from all these kids. They just love marching in the parade,” says Nyhan.
As in previous years, magician and childrens’ performer BJ Hickman, a familiar face on Granite State stages, will kick off the festival on opening day. Expect “magic, mind-reading and grave silliness.”
Hickman, who’s known to get creative with his magic tricks to keep audience members hooked, revealed a snippet of a trick:
“A member of the audience will randomly choose a card, and I am predicting NOW, the card will be the Queen of Hearts! I’ll have another audience member read it from the paper on stage, during the show, as soon as everyone is satisfied that the card was chosen randomly.”
Also on Monday, Hula Hoopers from Extreme Air NH will dazzle, and at 7:45 p.m., the children’s film “Puss & Boots — The Last Wish” will be screened on the beach, where kids can enjoy free popcorn. (Tip: Bring some beach chairs.)
On Tuesday, Paulina Shadowens from Lane Memorial Library in Hampton, will share a story, and magician and juggler Robert Clark will wow the crowd.
Next up, the DrumatiX dance group takes the stage Wednesday along with the world-champion Red Star Twirlers.
For the second year, Hampton Beach lifeguards will talk with kids about water safety and what it means to be a junior lifeguard.
“That really is fun, but educational. And the kids love it because they get to sit on the sand, have their (ice cream) Hoodsie and listen to these young kids tell their stories,” says Nyhan.
As in previous years, community members and Hampton-area businesses are busy behind the scenes, chipping in time and supplies so that the festival is free of charge for children.
Hampton Beach businesswoman Ute Pineo again will hunt down the best department store deals to find costumes and toys to donate to parade-goers.
One favorite program is a bumper sticker contest. Nyhan says about 50 to 60 kids usually participate in the judged event. The winner will see their design featured as the official Hampton Beach bumper sticker for 2024. It will be available next year at the tourist information center on Ocean Boulevard. The winner gets to take home a free bike to boot.
Artist-in-residence Alyssa Pine of Hampton hopes to foster festival-goers’ artistic side as well with some painting activities on Thursday at the Seashell Stage.
Pine, who picked up a brush about three years ago, has completed more than 60 murals around New England and has held community painting events.
“I am a self-taught artist, so it’s very important to me to create a space that encourages creativity and self-expression, she says in a text message.
Anyone who wants to participate in the children’s parade should meet at Hampton Beach State South at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. Come dressed in costume or use one provided. The grand finale parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and travels along Hampton Beach.
Children’s musician Aaron Jones, more commonly known as the high-energy and story-telling Mr. Aaron, will perform some of his popular songs, including “All My Friends Are Giants” and music from his new picture book, “The Bog,” about animals who hear a loud voice that turns out to be a little frog as they’re making their way through a bog.
For grownups, Mr. Aaron will play classic hits.
“We try to make it equally engaging for the kids and the adults,” Jones says.
Events are rain or shine and start at 10 a.m. each day, except on the last day of the festival.
However, a night movie screening and fireworks are weather permitting.
For more details, go to hamptonchamber.com or call the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce at 603-926-8717.