One minute Patrick Myers is commanding center stage, not even three beats into “We Will Rock You,” before a rumble in the crowd becomes a deafening roar.
Yet 20 minutes after the show ends, Myers walks through the lobby and no one does even the slightest double take. They steer around him, heading toward the door.
“Nobody knows it’s me at all. Not once,” says Myers. “Even people driving me to and from the venue, who know I’m in the band somehow, take me back to the hotel after the show and will start talking about the guy who played Freddie Mercury, and (that was) me!”
His laugh suggests he’s more grateful for the offstage anonymity than disappointed by the lack of recognition.
As the front man for Killer Queen, one of the top touring Queen tribute bands around the world, Myers has spent 30 years perfecting the look, mannerisms and vocal precision of the iconic onetime showman of Queen.
But that persona — and maybe the mustache — are all Myers takes with him once he leaves the stage.
Killer Queen may have played before huge audiences in some of the very same places Queen did back in the day, but the musicians are first and foremost fans themselves.
In a recent interview with the Union Leader, Myers’ English accent sets the scene. He grew up in Leicester, the same town Queen’s original bassist, John Deacon, is from.
Myers was about 13 when he pulled on a pair of headphones to listen to an album of Queens’ greatest hits in the mid-80s.
In 1991, he set out for a university in London, and wound up meeting classmates who would become the initial band members of Almost Queen in a residence hall on campus.
“There was an old battered piano in the laundry room and we used to meet there when we were queuing up to do our washing,” he says.
To pass the time, they’d teach each other favorite tunes, especially songs by Queen, with its mix of pop, rock, glam and even an air of opera into their performances.
So when they heard the news that Mercury had died, the students felt a collective grief, and then a sense of resolve.
“We thought, well, hang on a minute. We all missed out on seeing Queen ourselves — we were a bit too young for that (since early Queen hits were released in the 1970s) — but why don’t we try to put on a show ourselves.”
What followed was local shows, a tour, shows in the West End (the London equivalent of New York City’s Broadway), awards and requests to play stages that Queen once commanded.
“It’s an extraordinary journey from a laundry room to playing songs that Queen played in some of the same venues, like the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and Forest National in Brussels, which is the same arena they used for a lot of their production videos for songs such as ‘Don’t Stop Me Now.’”
Killer Queen also sold out Red Rocks amphitheater in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, where natural formations surround the stage and crowd like majestic walls. The Beatles, U2, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan have played that stage, Myers says. “It’s a jaw dropping and awe-inspiring place.”
Putting on the guise of Mercury, both as singer and piano player, is like an actor portraying a character on stage.
“In my 20s, I threw myself into it wholeheartedly. I went and did a lot of research, watched so many videos and went to visit Freddie Mercury’s costume designer.”
Myers off stage is very different from that stage persona, the exception being the mustache he grows when he’s got a slate of shows planned.
And he’s still a fan of Queen, now helmed by Adam Lambert with two of the original members, Brian May and Roger Taylor. “Their shows are absolutely stunning, just top drawer,” Myers says.
Meanwhile, Killer Queen focuses on capturing the atmosphere of the Mercury era, but it’s not just nostalgia that fuels its shows.
Audiences are a mix of longtime fans and a younger generation who discovered Queen classics on YouTube.
“People will often ask if I get tired of playing the same songs, but I actually appreciate it more and more — how much craft and talent and imagination and perfection that went into them. I think they’re just fantastic. I think that’s why Queen is still popular today. The attention to detail has paid off over the years.”