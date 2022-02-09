CONCORD — Two exhibits on view through the end of March at Kimball Jenkins explore the journeys of new Americans.

The Carriage House Gallery is featuring work by local photographer Becky Field, who over the past decade used her camera to document cultural, ethnic and religious diversity in the Granite State.

The exhibit is drawn from Field’s book, “Finding Home: Portraits and Memories of Immigrants,” which includes photographs and stories of 40 immigrant families in New Hampshire.

“Immigrants find home in New Hampshire for many reasons. Some come fleeing violence, others are looking for good education or work, and others come for love. For all, there are both challenges and opportunities,” she said in an artist’s statement.

The second exhibit, on display in the Victorian Mansion Gallery, features the painting of Jozimar Matimano, who is studying art at New England College. Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Matimano came to New Hampshire through the refugee resettlement program.

“The symbolism in my paintings allows me to make statements about humanity and the global condition, as well as my feelings and opinions on politics, wealth and society that I cannot express through words,” he said.

The exhibits went on view earlier this month, with a reception for both scheduled to run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. It will include comments by the artists, along with music and refreshments.

Field’s exhibit is sponsored in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. The University of New Hampshire Library received the grant to support three exhibits of Field’s work, the last of which is at Kimball Jenkins.

For more information, visit kimballjenkins.com or call 603-225-3932.