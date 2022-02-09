Fine art painter Jozimar Matimano holds open the pages of a photo book, "Finding Home" by Becky Field, in Manchester's Victory Park in the summer of 2020. Both Granite State residents are displaying their work at Kimball Jenkins in Concord in February and March.
Granite State photographer Becky Field took this image of New Hampshire painter Jozimar Matimano, who uses symbolism and portraiture to express his view of events and issues. Both Field’s and Matimano’s works are on display this month at the Kimball Jenkins Estate in Concord.
Fine art painter Jozimar Matimano holds open the pages of a photo book, "Finding Home" by Becky Field, in Manchester's Victory Park in the summer of 2020. Both Granite State residents are displaying their work at Kimball Jenkins in Concord in February and March.
Granite State artist Jozimar Matimano, who spent years in a refugee camp after fleeing war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, painted this images a youth reading a book called "Hunger."
Becky Field’s portrait of Homnath Acharya, who with his family lived for 16 years in a refugee camp in Nepal after they fled their Bhutanese homeland, is part of her exhibition at Kimball Jenkins.
CONCORD — Two exhibits on view through the end of March at Kimball Jenkins explore the journeys of new Americans.
The Carriage House Gallery is featuring work by local photographer Becky Field, who over the past decade used her camera to document cultural, ethnic and religious diversity in the Granite State.
The exhibit is drawn from Field’s book, “Finding Home: Portraits and Memories of Immigrants,” which includes photographs and stories of 40 immigrant families in New Hampshire.
“Immigrants find home in New Hampshire for many reasons. Some come fleeing violence, others are looking for good education or work, and others come for love. For all, there are both challenges and opportunities,” she said in an artist’s statement.
The second exhibit, on display in the Victorian Mansion Gallery, features the painting of Jozimar Matimano, who is studying art at New England College. Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Matimano came to New Hampshire through the refugee resettlement program.
“The symbolism in my paintings allows me to make statements about humanity and the global condition, as well as my feelings and opinions on politics, wealth and society that I cannot express through words,” he said.
The exhibits went on view earlier this month, with a reception for both scheduled to run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. It will include comments by the artists, along with music and refreshments.
Field’s exhibit is sponsored in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. The University of New Hampshire Library received the grant to support three exhibits of Field’s work, the last of which is at Kimball Jenkins.