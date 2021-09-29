LANDAFF — Television, and “The Lawrence Welk Show” in particular, may have played a role in the demise of the Mount Hope Grange, which after 145 years is on the brink of closing.
Grange Master Richard Bronson said the burgeoning medium of TV gave people something else to do in rural communities. In fact, Welk’s TV popularity prompted the Mount Hope Grange to move its regular meetings from Mondays to Tuesdays around 1960.
Later, computers and the internet captured the hearts and minds of would-be members, said Bronson, 87.
Founded Jan. 31, 1876, the Mount Hope Grange has 31 members, but only 14 are local. On Tuesday evening, Bronson and six other members met in the Grange Hall in Landaff Town Hall for a vote to close the grange. They couldn’t raise a quorum.
Bronson, who has been a member of Mount Hope Grange for 70 years, is hopeful that it may be revived in the future, but he recognizes the present reality.
“We’ve been thinking about it for a year,” he said before Tuesday’s meeting. “We simply cannot get new members.”
The national Grange helped to bring mail delivery and electricity to rural America, Bronson said, and it continues to help farmers and people in small communities to meet and work with their neighbors.
The Grange movement in New Hampshire was at the height of its popularity in the early 1950s, when there were upward of 300 Granges in the state with some 33,000 members, said Arthur Merrill. About 40 Granges are left, he said.
Merrill, a representative of the New Hampshire Grange, attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Mount Hope Grange to guide it through the shutdown process.
But Merrill said there are also some positives in recent years.
Within the past decade, the Claremont Grange has reorganized and reopened, Merrill said, and the Wicwas Lake Grange in Meredith Center, which was facing the same challenges as Mount Hope, saw a huge spike in membership after sharing its plight with the media.
The Wicwas Lake Grange, according to the state Grange website, was up to 91 members as of June 30, 2020.
Talking about the imminent closing of the Mount Hope Grange, Bronson said, “Society has changed,” with TV, computers and more recently COVID-19 all contributing to the demise of Granges.
Bronson’s family goes back eight generations in Landaff. He worked on his family’s dairy farm, collecting milk from 14 farms in Landaff and two in neighboring Lisbon, which he conveyed to a cooperative in nearby Vermont.
“We had 60 head, which was enough to make a living — a hard living, but a rewarding one,” Bronson said.
In 2021, no working farms are left in Landaff, Bronson said.
Dot Wiggins, who has belonged to the Mount Hope Grange for 10 years, was at Tuesday’s meeting. She has been a seasonal resident of Landaff since she was a small child.
“Young people are not interested” in joining organizations like the Grange, she said.
“Our situation is not unique. Granges all over the nation are dying,” Wiggins said.
Member Susan O’Hearn said it was “sad that the Grange is going to close,” calling the Mount Hope Grange “an institution gone by the wayside.”