Celtic show must go on: The Dana Center for the Humanities at St. Anselm College has announced Friday’s shows featuring Eileen Ivers has been canceled, but Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and his Jordan T-W Trio will perform “A Celtic Christmas” in a live-streamed show Dec. 11.
“We are deeply saddened by the news that Eileen Ivers has recently cancelled her trip,” Dana Center officials said in a press statement Wednesday morning. “The Dana Center was going to livestream her concert from the Dana Center, and Eileen is not offering a livestream from where she lives.”
Tickets purchased for the Ivers show will be exchanged for ones to the new Celtic Christmas show.
A storm is brewing: McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center turns its attention to “The Science of Nor’easters,” with a Zoom webinar by the Mount Washington Observatory’s director of science and education, Brian Fitzgerald, at 7 p.m. Friday.
To register, and submit questions in advance for a Q& A session, go to www.starhop.com.
Funny stuff and practical advice: The Virtual Boston Comedy Festival continues through Saturday, with industry panels, workshops, stand-up comedy and revelry. Jim McCue hosts Gary Gulman tonight at 8:30. On the final night, “attend” Manny’s House Party — an evening of dance tunes hosted by Emannuel Lewis, the iconic star of the ’80s sitcom “Webster” — at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Info: bostoncoomedyfestival.com.
• Tap into some science: Science on Tap, the SEE Science Center’s adult science discussion series, continues with an informal zoom session with experts about “Humans and Machines: Learning to be Creative Together,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Admission is free, but registration is required via Eventbrite.
Info: 669-0400 or www.see-sciencecenter.org.
• Christian music concert: New England musicians Amy Gallatin, Roger Williams, Karen Lincoln, Dave Dick, Ken Taylor, Rick Lang, Krissy and Bob Dick record Christmas in New England from the United Church of Christ in Boxborough, Mass., at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15.
• Discover your inner poet: Share a favorite piece of nature-inspired poetry and create some more at Squam Lakes Association’s virtual workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Registrants will receive a Zoom link.
Info: squamlakes.org or 968-7336.
• Puppetry and a rolling panorama: Pontine Theatre presents its original staging of Sarah Orne Jewett’s story, “A White Heron,” using storytelling, toy theatre figures, shadow puppetry and a rolling panorama. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $24 to $27. Info:www.pontine.org.